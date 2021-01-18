Stockholm, Sweden, January 18, 2021 – Hoylu, a leader in visual collaboration solutions for distributed teams, announced today that it has received a new order from Polymedia ( https://polymediatech.com/ ), Hoylu`s partner in the Russian market. Polymedia brings together offices in 11 cities in Russia and the CIS, as well as a dealer network of more than 700 partners across the Russian Federation.



The new order value is SEK 160,000 including software licenses ( https://www.hoylu.com/hoylu-enterprise/ ) (SEK 50,000 ARR) and HoyluWalls ( https://www.hoylu.com/hoyluwall/ ).





