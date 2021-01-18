New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Ambient Lighting Market by Electric - Global Forecast to 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05124687/?utm_source=GNW

The improving economic condition of developing regions such as Asia Oceania has boosted the market for premium vehicles, which are equipped with ambient lighting.



Centre Console ambient lighting to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period

The market for dashboard ambient lighting is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, in terms of value, during the forecast period. The increasing demand for ambient lighting and luxury vehicles are the key growth drivers for the center console ambient lighting market.

"Asia Oceania to dominate the market growth

Asia Oceania is estimated to see the fastest growth of the ambient lighting market for automotive, in terms of value. This growth is primarily driven by the increasing vehicle production and increasing penetration of luxury cars in the region.



The study contains insights provided by various industry experts. The break-up of the primaries is as follows:

• By Company Type –OEM - 14%, Tier-1 - 57%, and Tier 2 – 29%

• By Designation - C level - 43%, D-level - 43%, and Others - 14%

• By Region - North America - 43%, Europe - 29%, and Asia-Oceania - 23%, RoW – 5%



The key players in the ambient lighting market are profiled in the study. These include Hella KGaA Hueck & Co. (Germany), OSRAM Licht AG (Germany), Valeo S.A. (France), Grupo Antolin (Spain), Federal-Mogul LLC (US), Koito Manufacturing Co., Ltd. (Japan), GENERAL ELECTRIC (US), and Stanley Electric Co., Ltd. (Japan).



Research Coverage

The ambient lighting market for automotive is segmented by application, passenger car, electric vehicles, and aftermarket.For the application of ambient lighting in automotive, we have considered applications such as dashboards, footwell, doors, center console, and others (armrest, headliners, and seats).



As ambient lighting is available in C and above segment cars, we have considered C-segment, D-segment, E-segment, and F-segment. In this study, we have also covered alternate fuel vehicles (BEV, HEV, and PHEV) and aftermarket lighting products.



