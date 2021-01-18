Dampskibsselskabet NORDEN A/S

ANNOUNCEMENT NO. 14 - 18 JANUARY 2021
On 4 November 2020, NORDEN initiated a share buy-back programme in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, (Safe Harbour regulation). The share buy-back programme runs from 4 November 2020 up to and including no later than end February 2021. For details please see announcement no. 87 of 4 November 2020.
Under the share buy-back programme, NORDEN will purchase shares for up to a total of USD 20 million (approximately DKK 126 million). Under the programme, the following transactions have been made:
|Date
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price (DKK)
|Transaction value (DKK)
|Total, last announcement
|
599,000
|
110.58
|
66,234,638
|11/1/2021
|13,000
|117.86
|1,532,180
|12/1/2021
|12,000
|120.65
|1,447,800
|13/1/2021
|10,000
|121.89
|1,218,900
|14/1/2021
|10,000
|122.02
|1,220,200
|15/1/2021
|10,000
|120.49
|1,204,900
|Accumulated
|654,000
|111.40
|72,858,618
Since the share buy-back programme was initiated on 4 November 2020, the total number of repurchased shares is 654,000 at a total amount of DKK 72,858,618.
With the transactions stated above, NORDEN holds a total of 3,013,467 treasury shares, corresponding to 7.40%. The total number of shares in NORDEN is 40,700,000 million. Adjusted for treasury shares, the number of shares is 37,686,533.
