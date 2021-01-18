New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "U.S. Self-Service Kiosks Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008234/?utm_source=GNW

Using 2019 as the base year, the report provides estimated market data for the forecast period, 2020-2025. Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on the application and end-user industry. Market values have been estimated based on the total revenue of self-service kiosks OEMs, software providers and service providers.



The report covers the market for self-service kiosks with regards to the user base, across different end-user industries.It also highlights major trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.



The report estimates the U.S market for self-service kiosks in 2019 and provides projections for the expected market size through 2025.



Note: Market projections for 2021 were estimated based on the assumption that the distribution of COVID-19 vaccines will be largely completed by the end of the second quarter of 2021.



Report Includes:

- 52 tables

- An overview of the U.S self-service kiosks market

- Estimation of the market size and analyses of market trends, with data from 2019, estimates for 2020 to 2025 with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGRs) through 2025

- Market share analysis of the self-service kiosks market, by application and end-user verticals

- Identification of market drivers, restraints and other forces impacting the market and analysis of the current regulations in the self-service kiosk market

- Information on benefits of kiosk enabled healthcare system and applications of self-service kiosks for telemedicine

- Impact analysis of COVID-19 on self-service kiosk market and discussion on future of self-service kiosks

- Market share analysis of the key companies of the industry and coverage of their proprietary technologies, strategic alliances, and other key market strategies

- Comprehensive company profiles of the leading players of the industry, including Acquire Digital Inc., DynaTouch, Honeywell International Inc., TEAMSable POS and Zebra Technologies Corp.



Summary:

Self-service kiosks are interactive and intuitive in nature, making them an important platform for customer self-service.Basically, self-service kiosks are application-specific electronic systems that can significantly increase operational efficiency, and are widely regarded as a business tool that can easily streamline the products and service delivery.



As well, self-service kiosks are used in industrial applications as they can provide streamlined process control effectively.Kiosks are evolving as an important tool for organizations to evaluate consumer behavior and purchasing habits.



Interactive and self-service kiosks are finding applications across domains including quick-service restaurants, healthcare, travel, tourism, entertainment, and retail. Some benefits to businesses from self-service kiosks include lower operational costs, and increased revenue and a consequent return on investment (ROI).



The U.S market for self-service kiosks was valued at REDACTED in 2019. It is projected that the selfservice kiosks market in the U.S. will grow at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED by 2025. The U.S. market for self-service kiosks has been segmented based on the application and end-user industry. Based on applications, the self-service kiosks market has been categorized into Check-in Kiosks, Checkout Kiosks, Ticketing Kiosks, Self-ordering kiosks, Financial Services Kiosks, Bill Payment Kiosks, Digital Signage Kiosks, Bitcoin Kiosks, Temperature Screening Kiosks, and Others. The check-in kiosks segment had the largest share of the market in 2019 and was valued at REDACTED. The U.S. market for check-in

kiosks is expected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2025. In recent years, check-in kiosks have become more popular in several environments. Airline check-in kiosks, healthcare check-in kiosks, and hotel and hospitality check-in kiosks are some of the most popular forms of check-in kiosks.



Based on end-user industry, the self-service kiosks market has been segmented into: Hospitality & Entertainment, Financial Services, Medical and Healthcare, Retail, Food Service, Travel & Transportation, Government, Education Institutions, and Others.The retail end-user segment accounts for the dominant share of the market and was valued at REDACTED in 2019.



In the retail segment, self-service kiosks are widely installed across department stores, grocery stores, convenience stores, and specialty retailers. One of the key reasons for the strong growth of self-service kiosks in the retail space is the need for a multi-channel environment, which is necessary to connect to customers, including

prospective customers. In addition, the proliferation of contactless payments, such as those using nearfield communication (NFC) and mobile payment, will also lead to a growing need for self-service kiosks in retail stores.



The fastest growing end-user segment in the U.S. self-service kiosk market is the medical and healthcare segment, which was valued at REDACTED in 2019. The self-service kiosk market in the medical and healthcare segment is projected to grow at a CAGR of REDACTED to reach REDACTED in 2025. In healthcare sector, self-service kiosks can be used for a variety of purposes such as appointment checkin, secure patient identification, real-time demographics verification, real-time eligibility checks, consent form viewing and e-signature, outstanding balance and co-pay collection, alert notifications, facility directions, and ordering prescription refills.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008234/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001