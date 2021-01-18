NEW YORK, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, announced today their continued expansion into the United Kingdom and EMEA region to support ongoing workplace transformation initiatives.

Bianca Carter, legal business expert, will be leading the efforts as director of business development for the Global Business Transformation Solutions division at Epiq. Based in London, Carter will aid law firms and organizations in implementing cutting-edge and innovative technologies, such as digital mailroom and virtual administrative and reception services, to empower remote workforces and achieve workplace optimization.

Carter has spent more than 15 years in business development, specifically focusing on the legal publishing industry and in-house with law firms in the antitrust and regulatory sectors. Carter’s consultative approach and business acumen have allowed her to provide solutions that enhance clients' businesses and provide value beyond the practice of law. At Epiq, her primary function will be to drive impactful operational change and cost savings for clients by using bespoke technologies and unique service delivery models.

“We are thrilled to expand our business support in the United Kingdom and EMEA with the leadership of Bianca Carter,” says Michelle Deichmeister, president and general manager of Epiq’s Global Business Transformation Solutions division. “Bianca’s extensive legal and consulting background, across both Europe and the United Kingdom, aids in her understanding of what technologies and processes can be transformative for both law firms and other businesses.”

Learn more about Epiq’s business transformation solutions here.

About Epiq

Epiq, a global leader in the legal services industry, takes on large-scale, increasingly complex tasks for corporate counsel, law firms, and business professionals with efficiency, clarity, and confidence. Clients rely on Epiq to streamline the administration of business operations, class action and mass tort, court reporting, eDiscovery, regulatory, compliance, restructuring, and bankruptcy matters. Epiq subject-matter experts and technologies create efficiency through expertise and deliver confidence to high-performing clients around the world. Learn more at www.epiqglobal.com.

Press Contact

Catherine Ostheimer

Epiq

+1 646 282 1800

costheimer@epiqglobal.com