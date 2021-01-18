Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polyphthalamide (PPA) Market - Growth, Trends, and Forecast (2020 - 2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The polyphthalamide market (PPA) is expected to witness a CAGR of around 5% during the forecast period.
One of the major factors driving the market studied is the increasing demand from the end-user industries, such as automotive and electrical and electronics. However, stringent environmental regulations and increasing raw materials cost are expected to hinder the growth of the market studied.
The applications in the automotive industry dominated the market, and it is expected to grow during the forecast period, owing to the continuous research and innovation conducted by the industry, in order to produce lightweight vehicles.
Besides, increasing usage of bio-based PPA is likely to act as an opportunity for the market in the future. Asia-Pacific dominated the market across the world with the largest consumption from countries, such as China and India.
Key Market Trends
Increasing Applications in the Automotive Industry
In the automotive industry, polyphthalamide-based materials are widely used for manufacturing various structural parts, fuel system components (such as fuel rails, flanges, fuel line connectors), cooling and heating system components (such as oil filter housings, thermostat housings, turbocharger air coolers), and others.
Asia-Pacific Region to Dominate the Market
Competitive Landscape
The global polyphthalamide (PPA) market is a partially consolidated market. Some of the other major players in the market include DuPont, Solvay, Arkema Group, Evonik Industries AG, and EMS-Chemie Holding AG, among others.
Key Topics Covered:
1 INTRODUCTION
2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY
3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
4 MARKET DYNAMICS
4.1 Drivers
4.1.1 Increasing Demand from the Automotive Industry
4.1.2 Increasing Demand in the Electrical and Electronics Industry
4.1.3 Lightweight Substitute for Metals in Industrial Applications
4.2 Restraints
4.2.1 Stringent Environmental Regulations
4.2.2 High Cost of Raw Materials
4.3 Industry Value Chain Analysis
4.4 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5 Price Trends
5 MARKET SEGMENTATION
5.1 Type
5.1.1 Unfilled
5.1.2 Mineral-filled
5.1.3 Glass Fiber-filled
5.1.4 Carbon Fiber-filled
5.2 Application
5.2.1 Automotive
5.2.2 Electronics and Electrical
5.2.3 Industrial Equipment and Apparatus
5.2.4 Consumer and Personal Care
5.2.5 Other End-user Industries
5.3 Geography
6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE
6.1 Mergers and Acquisitions, Joint Ventures, Collaborations, and Agreements
6.2 Market Share Analysis
6.3 Strategies Adopted by Leading Players
6.4 Company Profiles
6.4.1 DuPont
6.4.2 EMS-Chemie Holding AG
6.4.3 Solvay
6.4.4 Arkema
6.4.5 Celanese Corporation
6.4.6 DSM
6.4.7 Ecomass
6.4.8 Evonik Industries AG
6.4.9 PlastiComp Inc.
6.4.10 Pro Polymers Inc.
7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE TRENDS
7.1 Increasing Usage of Bio-based Polyphthalamides
7.2 Increasing Demand in the Personal Care and Medical Industries
