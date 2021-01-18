New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Synthetic Biology in Agriculture and Food Market - A Global Market and Regional Analysis: Focus on Product, Technology, Application, Industry, Country, Patent, Government Programs and Funding - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008241/?utm_source=GNW





Synthetic biology has garnered the attention of industries, such as agriculture and food industry.Synthetic biology has applications in crop yield management, improve diseases and pest resistance, and improve soil health, among others.



Similarly, food industry application includes food process optimization, enhancement in food nutritional value, and improving food safety.



The utilization of several technologies in synthetic biology, such as gene synthesis, genome engineering, and bioinformatics technology, is expected to augment the growth of synthetic biology in the technology sector. Moreover, depleting agricultural land and increasing demand for fresh agricultural produce all around the year are expected to propagate the growth of synthetic biology in agriculture and food market.



Competitive Landscape



The competitive landscape of synthetic biology in agriculture and food market consists of different strategies undertaken by major players across the industry to gain market presence.The competitive landscape for synthetic biology in agriculture and food market demonstrates an inclination toward companies adopting strategies, such as product launches and developments, and partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures.



The major established players in the market focus on partnerships, collaborations, and joint ventures to introduce new technologies or develop further on the existing product portfolio. BASF SE, Bayer, Precigen, Inc., Amyris, Gingko Bioworks, Pivot Bio, Mosa Meat, and Twist Bioscience are some of the prominent players in the synthetic biology in agriculture and food market. The market is highly fragmented with the presence of a large number of small- to medium-sized companies that compete with each other and the large enterprises.



Regional Market Dynamics



The global synthetic biology in agriculture and food market holds a prominent share in various countries of North America and Europe. North America is at the forefront of the global synthetic biology in agriculture and food market, with a high market penetration rate in the U.S., and Canada, which are expected to display robust market growth in the coming five years.



During the forecast period 2020-2025, the Asia-Pacific and Japan region is expected to flourish as one of the most lucrative markets for synthetic biology in agriculture and food.Asia-Pacific and Japan is expected to exhibit significant growth opportunities for synthetic biology due to increased optimism in the economic conditions of these countries.



The countries in this region present immense scope for market development, owing to the increasing urban population size, growing market penetration of advanced technologies, and favorable government investments on the adaptation of innovative farming technologies.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• South America

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Chile

• Rest-of-South America

• U.K.

• Middle East and Africa

• Israel

• South Africa

• Rest-of-Middle East and Africa

• China

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Netherlands

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• Australia

• Rest-of-Asia Pacific and Japan

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008241/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001