Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) market is expected to reach $11.47 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 22.8% from 2019 to 2026.



Real-time location systems (RTLS) are used to detect and track the geographical position of people and objects in real-time. This system consists of a tag that is attached to objects or individuals and the signals conveyed from this tag are analyzed for an unchanging point of reference, which helps in finding the exact location.



Factors such as the surge in adoption of business analytics solutions, the proliferation of smartphones, and increasing popularity of ultra-wideband technology are driving the growth of the market. However, the high cost of installation and maintenance is restraining the growth of the market.



Based on the end-user, the education segment is going to have a lucrative growth during the forecast period owing to the rising concerns about the security and safety of students and faculty at educational premises.



The key vendors mentioned are Lockheed Martin Corporation, GE Healthcare, RF Technologies, Savi Technology, IBM, Plus Location Systems, Axcess International, CenTrak, Zebra Technologies Corp, Sonitor Technologies, Versus Technology Inc, Stanley Black & Decker Inc, TeleTracking Technologies Inc, DecaWave Limited, and Ubisense Ltd.



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analyzed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Offering

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Hardware

5.3 Services

5.4 Software



6 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Technology

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Ultra-wideband (UWB)

6.3 ZigBee

6.4 Radio Frequency Identification (RFID)

6.5 Infrared (IR)

6.6 Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE)

6.7 Wi-Fi

6.8 Ultrasound

6.9 Global Positioning System



7 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Access Control & Security

7.3 Workflow & Process Automation

7.4 Visualization & Mapping

7.5 Personnel/Staff Locating & Monitoring

7.6 Personnel Tracking

7.7 Vehicle/Fleet Tracking

7.8 Inventory/Asset Tracking & Management

7.9 Yard, Dock, Fleet, & Warehouse Management & Monitoring

7.10 Environmental Monitoring

7.11 Patients Activity Tracking

7.12 Supply Chain Management & Operational Automation/Visibility

7.13 Shipping Containers Tracking

7.14 Work in Progress Tracking

7.15 Postal & Courier Services



8 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by End User

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Manufacturing & Processing

8.3 Automotive

8.4 Retail

8.5 Healthcare

8.6 Oil & Gas

8.7 Mining

8.8 Government & Defence

8.9 Personal Security

8.10 Transportation & Logistics

8.11 Sports & Entertainment

8.12 Education



9 Global Real-Time Location Systems (RTLS) Market, by Geography

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia Pacific

9.5 South America

9.6 Middle East & Africa



10 Strategic Benchmarking



11 Vendors Landscape

11.1 Lockheed Martin Corporation

11.2 GE Healthcare

11.3 RF Technologies

11.4 Savi Technology

11.5 IBM

11.6 Plus Location Systems

11.7 Axcess International

11.8 CenTrak

11.9 Zebra Technologies Corp

11.10 Sonitor Technologies

11.11 Versus Technology Inc

11.12 Stanley Black & Decker Inc

11.13 TeleTracking Technologies Inc

11.14 DecaWave Limited

11.15 Ubisense Ltd



