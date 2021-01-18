New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Satellite Connectivity Market – A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Satellite Connectivity Solutions, End Users, Components, Application, and Operational Orbit - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2027" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008240/?utm_source=GNW

Global Satellite Connectivity Market Forecast, 2020-2027



The satellite connectivity industry analysis projects the market to have significant growth of CAGR of 13.09% based on the values during the forecast period from 2020 to 2027. The North America region is expected to dominate the market by 2027 with a share of 43.21%. The North America region includes the U.S. and Canada, but the U.S. is expected to acquire a major share in 2027 due to the increase in the investment of companies in the country.



The satellite connectivity market has gained huge importance in the past few years.This is due to the rising demand for commercial satellite communications.



Several space agencies and research organizations and industry players are engaged in establishing global satellite communications.



Scope of the Global Satellite Connectivity Market



The satellite connectivity market research provides the market information for segmentation such as the range of application of satellite communications based on its end-users and range of usable frequencies.The market is also divided depending upon the components and their operational orbits.



The market analysis examines the satellite connectivity market outlook in terms of the trends, driving forces, opportunities, technological advancements, and competitive benchmarking, among others.



The report further takes into consideration the market and business dynamics, along with the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market.



Global Satellite Connectivity Market Segmentation



The report constitutes an extensive study of the satellite connectivity industry.The report largely focuses on providing market information for satellite communication covering various segments, components, frequencies, and regions.



The frequency range included VHF, UHF, SHF, and EHF.The orbits were classified into low Earth orbit, middle Earth orbit, and geostationary orbit.



The market is further segmented into three end use, namely government/civil, defense, and commercial.



The satellite connectivity market is segregated by region under four major regions, namely North America, Europe, APAC, and Rest-of-the-World. Data for each of these regions (by country) is provided.



Key Companies in the Global Satellite Connectivity Industry



The key players in the global satellite connectivity market include Thales Group, Indra Group, Echostar, Viasat, General Dynamics, Inmarsat, Cobham PLC, L3Harris Technologies, Honeywell, Israel Aerospace Industries, Norsat, Aselasan, SitaOnAir, Collins Aerospace (UTC), Singtel, Telemar Group, Marlink, Leonardo S.p.A, SpaceX, Kongsberg and government space agencies such as the European Space Agency (France), and Indian Space Research Organisation (India).



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Europe

• Germany

• Russia

• France

• U.K.

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Japan

• India

• China

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

• Rest-of-the-World

• Africa

• Latin America

• Middle East

