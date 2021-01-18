Company Announcement No. 856

On 29 October 2020, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 842 of 29 October 2020. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 29 October 2020 to 30 April 2021 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 6,000,000,000 and no more than 12,000,000 shares, corresponding to 5.22% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (MAR) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK Accumulated trading for days 1-48 2,369,151 1,018.82 2,413,735,620 49: 11 January 2021 81,450 1,008.35 82,130,482 50: 12 January 2021 110,000 1,006.96 110,766,139 51: 13 January 2021 110,000 1,008.69 110,956,439 52: 14 January 2021 112,000 1,001.19 112,133,706 53: 15 January 2021 110,000 990.52 108,957,475 Accumulated trading for days 1-53 2,892,601 1,015.93 2,938,679,861

As at today, DSV Panalpina A/S holds a total of 4,809,117 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV Panalpina A/S, corresponding to 2.09% of the total number of issued shares of 230,000,000.

