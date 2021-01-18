New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Automotive Cloud Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Automotive Cloud Applications, Product Types, Market Competition, Emerging Opportunities, and Country Assessment - Analysis and Forecast, 2020-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008239/?utm_source=GNW

• Application Type - Infotainment, V2X, Telematics

• Vehicle Type- Passenger Vehicles and Commercial Vehicles

• Deployment- Private Cloud and Public Cloud



Regional Segmentation



• North America - U.S., Canada, and Mexico

• Europe – Germany, France, Spain, and Rest-of-Europe

• Asia-Pacific and Japan (APJ) – Japan, South Korea, India, Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• U.K.

• China

• Rest-of-the-World



Growth Drivers



• Increasing Number of Connected Vehicles

• Growing Demand for IoT and 5G Communication for Vehicle Connectivity

• Changing Consumer Preferences Toward Advanced Vehicle Applications



Market Challenges



• Increasing Threats of Cyber Attacks

• Legal Issues of HD Map



Market Opportunities



• Integration of Blockchain in Cloud

• Enhanced Demand for Ride-Sharing Services and Autonomous Vehicles

• Transition from Semi-Autonomous Vehicles to Fully Autonomous Vehicles



Key Companies Profiled



Harman International, Robert Bosch GmbH, Verizon Communications, Inc., Continental AG, Denso Corporation, Sierra Wireless, Tomtom International, Ericsson AB, Airbiquity, Blackberry Limited, Visteon Corporation, Telenav, Microsoft, Amazon Web Services, Inc. and LG Electronics



Key Questions Answered in this Report:

• What are the underlying structures resulting in the emerging trends within the automotive cloud market?

• How are cloud service manufacturers, automotive original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), regulatory bodies, and tier-1 manufacturers, among others, entering the market?

• What is the role of governments regarding the changing landscape of the automotive cloud industry?

• Which application of the automotive cloud market is expected to lead the market by 2025?

• What was the market value of the leading regional markets, their segments, and sub-segments in 2019, and how is the market estimated to grow during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• How is the industry expected to evolve during the forecast period 2020-2025?

• What are the key developmental strategies that are implemented by the key players to sustain the competitive market?



Market Overview



The global automotive cloud market research provides a detailed perspective on the different types of products, their applications, and value estimation, among others. The principal purpose of this market analysis is to examine the automotive cloud market in terms of factors driving the markets, restraints, trends, and opportunities, among others.



The report further considers the market dynamics, supply chain analysis, and the detailed product contribution of the key players operating in the market. The global automotive cloud market report is a compilation of different segments, including market breakdown by product type, application, deployment type, vehicle type, region, and country.



The global automotive cloud market, based on application, has been segmented into infotainment, V2X, and telematics. The infotainment segment is expected to maintain its dominance during the forecast period in the global automotive cloud market.



The global automotive cloud market, by vehicle, has been segmented into passenger vehicles and commercial vehicles. The passenger vehicles segment dominated the global automotive cloud market in 2019 in terms of value and is expected to maintain its dominance through the forecast period.



Based on the region, the global automotive cloud market has been segmented into Asia-Pacific and Japan, Europe, the U.K., China, North America, Rest-of-the-World. Each region is segmented into countries. Data for each of these regions and countries is provided by product type and application.



Competitive Landscape



The global automotive cloud market competitive landscape consists of different strategies undertaken by key players across the industry to gain traction and market share presence.Some strategies adopted by the service providers are new product launches, business expansions, mergers, partnerships, and collaborations.



Among all these strategies adopted, partnership and collaboration is the most preferred strategy implemented in the automotive cloud service providers. Some of the most prominent ecosystem players are Harman, Bosch, Verizon, Continental, Denso, Sierra Wireless, Tomtom International, Ericsson AB, Airbiquity, Blackberry Limited, Visteon Corporation, Telenav, Microsoft, Amazon and LG Electronics.



Countries Covered

• North America

• U.S.

• Canada

• Mexico

• U.K.

• China

• Europe

• Germany

• France

• Spain

• Rest-of-Europe

• Asia Pacific and Japan

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Rest-of-Asia-Pacific and Japan

• Rest-of-the-World

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008239/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001