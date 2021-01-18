New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Water Conservation Policies Fuelling Growth Opportunities in the Global Smart Water Meter Market" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008262/?utm_source=GNW





Smart water meters have become an essential tool to help end users optimize water resource, monitor leaks, and provide high-quality customer service, which translates into significantly enhanced economic and environmental sustainability.LPWAN solutions such as SigFox, LoraWAN, WiZE, Wi-SUN, NB-IoT, and LTE-M have enhanced adoption and penetration of AMI-based smart water meter solutions on the back of seamless connectivity and near-real-time visualization of consumption data.



Smart water meters have also helped end users reduce their consumption by as much as 15%.Features including remote shutoff capability, smartphone app data visualization, and leak monitoring and detection are the main value adds offered by smart water metering solution providers.



Water utilities, especially in North America and Europe, are transitioning from automated meter reading (AMR) to automated metering infrastructure (AMI) for advantages including reduction of labour, bi-directional communication, and NRW management capabilities. Smart city investments expected to pick up again after a pause in 2020 related to the COVID-19 pandemic would fuel smart water meter adoption.

