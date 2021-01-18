New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Competitive Intensity to Power EAM Outcomes and Sophistication in Water and Wastewater Utilities, 2019–2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008257/?utm_source=GNW

While the COVID-19 pandemic will depress near-term market growth, the strong customer need for EAM solutions will ensure a quick rebound and strong market growth.



Vertical asset management may be the most mature type of EAM solution, but growth and development are being seen in both linear and mobile asset management. Further, great growth in IoT solutions offer opportunities to incorporate an almost exponential growth of data generation into central EAM solutions.EAM solutions are easily portable across geographies and political boundaries. As a result, and with the assistance of channel partners, key competitors have a global presence, and customers have access to sophisticated, advanced solutions. Geographical variation is more largely felt across the size of utilities, often influencing the available investment budget, and the maturity of local regulations and guidance to generate utility interest. Various contractual arrangements, whether business model or as-a-service options, flexibility in solution design, and the ability to incorporate existing utility systems, can help drive customer acceptance. The wide degree of market fragmentation, however, especially concerning emerging IoT solutions and Tier II market participants, slows market development. There can be a level of customer confusion due to external market realities alongside the internal debate over the value of EAM solutions and how they can be best integrated and leveraged within a utility.This research service investigates the global EAM management market. With an evaluation of the growth environment and market revenues and forecast, the study further outlines the growth opportunity universe to help direct market participants toward value-add business strategies. The leading stakeholders in the market, including key solution providers, design consultants, and customers have contributed to this research. Data and primary research inputs have been aggregated and analyzed to determine key market opportunities over the forecast period (2019–2024).

Author: Seth Cutler

