However, technological advances and demonstrations of safe operations are leading aviation authorities to permit waivers on a wider basis.More than 30 companies globally are marketing or developing DIB solutions, but fewer than half have deployed solutions to clients.



The top 5 companies account for nearly 70% of the market, but this percentage is likely to decline with several new entrants planning to bring solutions to market in 2021.This analysis also identifies, and provides a detailed explanation of, the top growth opportunities in the DIB market.



These explanations include a list of associated growth processes, an estimate of the revenue opportunity size, relevant industries each growth opportunity will influence, and regions where the opportunity will be applied. Furthermore, a definition of each growth opportunity and the context in which the opportunity will function is presented along with calls to action that will be necessary to fully benefit from the opportunity.

