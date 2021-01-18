SURREY, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mineworx Technologies Ltd., (the "Corporation" or "Mineworx") (TSXV: MWX) (OTCQB: MWXRF) (FSE: YRS WKN: A2DSW3) announced today that Harvey Granatier has been appointed as a director of the Corporation.



Mineworx also announced that Akiva Borenstein has resigned as a director of the Corporation. Mineworx would like to thank Mr. Borenstein for his dedication and service to the Corporation. CEO Greg Pendura commented that, “Akiva has been an exceptional director these past six years and has not only provided the company with valuable advice on strategic direction but has shown considerable support by becoming one of our largest shareholders”.

Mr. Granatier brings to Mineworx valuable financial experience;

President of HDG Holdings, a Saskatchewan based land development company.

Past CEO Conexus Credit Union, with $3 billion of financial assets.

Past Chair of Ontario based, Co-Operators Group of companies, a national life and general insurance company.

Past Board Chair, Concentra Financial Services, a wholesale and retail financial services provider.

Past Board Chair, Regina Regional Economic Development Association.

Additionally, Mr. Granatier will assume the role of Chair of the company’s Audit Committee.

He currently owns 1,419,600 million shares of Mineworx Technologies.

About Mineworx

Mineworx is positioned for growth with its partnerships in the E-Waste, Catalytic Converter and mining sectors. The objective is to utilize licensed and proprietary technologies to extract precious metals in an environmentally responsible, sustainable and profitable manner from niche market opportunities. For further information, go to www.mineworx.net

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

For further information contact:

MINEWORX TECHNOLOGIES LTD.