New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Industry Convergence And Innovative Technologies Positioning Cars As Vehicles Of Health, Global, 2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008255/?utm_source=GNW

Amidst this socio-economic calamity, there are some business verticals that are well positioned to crest a wave of new opportunities thrown up by the COVID storm.



In the process, the analyst expects the Health, Wellness, & Wellbeing (HWW) component in the Automotive Industry to surge in order to reposition focus areas and charter new growth paradigms. Healthcare digitisation, emergence of mHealth apps, and their integration in the car for clean and pathogen-free interiors, driver monitoring, and diagnosis are expected to gain strong footholds in the industry. The entire research report has been analysed based on 3 possible routes of solution delivery by automotive companies can take: built-in, brought-in, and beamed-in. The built-in route encompasses HWW features enabled through hardware like, for instance, sensors that are factory fit into vehicles by auto manufacturers. Brought-in HWW features will happen through devices brought in by drivers and passengers, such as smartphones, smart glasses, smart headsets, and smart watches. Finally, beamed-in solutions will basically be cloud-based and will be enabled in vehicles via secure virtual technology platforms from secured private/public databases. In response to the recent COVID pandemic, a few automakers have already started work on redesigning their cars. Similar trends are playing out in the aftermarket with a focus on innovative products that aid in-vehicle air purification. For example, Jaguar Land Rover (JLR) has been working on advanced ultraviolet (UV) ray technology that can kill germs while Geely has already launched an SUV equipped with an N95 air-filtration system capable of purifying air of bacteria and viruses.Meanwhile, Droom, the aftermarket player is offering an antimicrobial surface protection shield for cars and two-wheelers which will be effective against SARS and other droplet-based viruses. Another player Gr?nlite™ utilises industry-leading UV technology and integrated smart sensors to detect when a vehicle is unoccupied and automatically emit a dose of UV-C light that disinfects the vehicle.It is quite evident that there are opportunities for the automotive sector to connect to the medical world, enhance the user experience, and enhance the daily life of their customers. In order to integrate medical features in the automotive environment, it is of great importance the legislative landscape is known, which on the flipside is also a challenge. Declaring the vehicle as a medical device might require the whole vehicle to be certified through non-vehicle traditional channels like FDA. Then there is also the bigger problem of liability and ambiguities in privacy law. These, coupled with the mix of stakeholders involved, highlight the high probability of failure and high risk of conflicts and liability concerns.However, with developments in the market, we expect the regulations to also evolve. With the right set of partners, we can expect HWW to grow as a separate, dedicated theme (just like safety and convenience) by 2025.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008255/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001