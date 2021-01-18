VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. (the “Company” or “EV Battery Tech”) (CSE: ACDC) is pleased to reveal the features and specifications for its IoniX Pro TITAN ESS™ (the “TITAN”)1.



The Company announced the unveiling of the IoniX Pro TITAN™ Series last week and is now proud to release the details and specifications of the first product to be rolled out in the series.

Embed This Video https://youtu.be/8hUAmatr91E

“While the Smart Wall Series will target the smaller scale home and office battery markets, the Titan Series will target large scale mega markets such renewable energy, cities and major industrial,” said EV Battery Tech CEO Bryson Goodwin.

Product Rendering – Front View2

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/23e77399-08b0-4233-bddf-5aa98398ff49



Similar to the Smart Wall Series, the Titan Series will be powered by EV Battery Tech’s patented and AI-driven Battery Management System (BMS).

The size of the TITAN will be comparable to a standard 40HQ Container and its capacity per container will range from 500 kw/h to 3,000 kw/h, depending on the needs of the customer.

Applications

Renewable Energy Storage

Energy Peak Shaving

Power Transportation Support

Energy Load Tracking & Frequency Regulating

Back Up Power

Product Rendering Side – View1

https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/ced372fd-5b5a-4d56-aad3-8f0baed54365

Features3

The TITAN is expected to have the following features:

Ventilation design

Air conditioned and temperature controlled

Heat insulation and fire prevention

Automated fire fighting system

Power distribution system which guarantees power output

Emergency lighting system

Grounding lightning protection system



Specifications4

The TITAN is expected to have the following specifications:

Capacity kWh 2000 Rated charge and discharge power kW 630 Rated charging time H 5（≥3H） Rated discharge time H 3（≥3H） Rated output frequency Hz 60 Rated output voltage Vac 400 AC phase number 3 phases Allowable altitude meter ≤2000 Working environment temperature ℃ 0—40 Working environment humidity % RH10—90 System efficiency % 86（85~88） System cycle life（25℃） times 5000

The Company’s entry into the large scale energy storage solutions (ESS) market is expected to put it in competition with Tesla and their MegaPack. In their most recent quarter, Tesla was quoted saying there is “unprecedented demand across the globe” for their ESS products. In fact, they went so far as to say that they are not able to keep up with the demand.5

“We are seeing significant growth in the demand for large scale ESS products and we are happy to be one of the first movers to announce a product with state-of-the-art BMS technology, which is expected to make it one of the safest and most reliable ESS products on the market,” mentioned Mr. Goodwin.

“With this scalable product, we hope to service both small markets and large markets, ranging from minor remote back up to major cities. These products could be the answer to intermittent renewable energy, remote community reliance on fossil fuels and balancing of overloaded city grids,” continued Mr. Goodwin.

The Company expects the full launch of the TITAN ESS and first orders for the product to commence this quarter.

On behalf of the Company,

Bryson Goodwin, Chief Executive Officer

Email: info@evbattery.tech

Phone: 604-352-2223

About EV Battery Tech

Extreme Vehicle Battery Technologies Corp. is a blockchain and battery technology company with revolutionary, patented Battery Management Systems (BMS) designed to meet the growing demand for scalable, smart solutions for the rapidly growing Electric Vehicle (EV) and Energy Storage Solution (ESS) markets. The company has committed to assisting global recycling solutions by offering recycling initiatives using their technology to analyze and fully refurbish used batteries.

Further information about the Company is available on its website (https://www.evbattery.tech).

Forward Looking Statements

The information in this news release includes certain information and statements about management’s view of future events, expectations, plans and prospects that constitute forward looking statements. These statements are based upon assumptions that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of words such as “expects”, “intends”, “is expected”, “potential”, “suggests” or variations of such words or phrases, or statements that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “might” or “will” be taken, occur or be achieved. Forward looking statements in this news release include, but are not limited to, statements relating to: the timeline of the Company’s launch of its TITAN series, the expected features, launch timeline and market reception of same. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in forward-looking statements are reasonable, it can give no assurances that the expectations of any forward-looking statement will prove to be correct. Except as required by law, the Company disclaims any intention and assumes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect actual results, whether as a result of new information, future events, changes in assumptions, changes in factors affecting such forward-looking statements or otherwise.

The CSE (operated by CNSX Markets Inc.) has neither approved nor disapproved of the contents of this press release.

______________________________________________

1 Expected to be launched in Q1 of 2021

2 Projected product rendering. Actual design of product may vary

3 Features may vary on the final product

4 Specifications may vary on the final product

5 https://www.energy-storage.news/news/tesla-demand-for-powerwall-megapack-continues-to-outstrip-supply



