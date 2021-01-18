|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-01-18
|Payment date
|2021-01-18
|Maturity date
|2021-04-19
|Term
|13 veckor
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Obegränsat
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|0
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
|Auction
|Auction results
|Auction date
|2021-01-18
|Payment date
|2021-01-18
|Maturity date
|2021-07-19
|Term
|26 veckor
|Offered volume, SEK bn
|Obegränsat
|Total bid amount, SEK bn
|0
|Number of bids
|0
|Alloted volume, SEK bn
|0
|Interest rate
|Repo rate
