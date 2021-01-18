AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-01-18
Payment date2021-01-18
Maturity date2021-04-19
Term13 veckor
Offered volume, SEK bnObegränsat
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate


AuctionAuction results
Auction date2021-01-18
Payment date2021-01-18
Maturity date2021-07-19
Term26 veckor
Offered volume, SEK bnObegränsat
Total bid amount, SEK bn0
Number of bids0
Alloted volume, SEK bn0
Interest rateRepo rate