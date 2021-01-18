New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Exoskeleton Robot: Global Markets" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06008233/?utm_source=GNW





Revenue forecasts for this period are segmented based on mobility, type, power, segment and geography.



The report also focuses on the major driving trends and challenges that affect the market and the vendor landscape.The report explains the value chain and current trends in the exoskeleton market.



The report includes an impact analysis of the COVID-19 pandemic on the exoskeleton market and includes detailed profiles of the major industry players.



The scope of the report includes the global market for commercially deployed exoskeletons. Exoskeletons which are in the pilot phase, are live for demonstration purposes, or are available for rental use or on lease basis have been considered to calculate the overall market size.



Summary:

Exoskeletons are lightweight, wearable devices designed for rehabilitation, assistance and human-power augmentation.Originally designed for military use, these wearable robotic machines, also known as a robotic suit, powered armor or exosuit, supply part of the power necessary for the activation of energy required for limb movement.



Armed forces in the U.S. and other countries have investigated the possible military applications of exoskeletons for more than a decade.



Today, the main application of exoskeletons is in healthcare and, to a lesser extent, industrial and commercial settings.They help to improve mobility, enhance force capability and recover motor functions in large joints like the hip and knee.



Additionally, they can help to reduce the need for some medications and improve mental health, sleep, pain, posture and balance. Potential exists in the medical market for exoskeletons to provide mobility assistance to the elderly to aid in walking or even climbing stairs.

