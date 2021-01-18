New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Insecticides Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007837/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on insecticides market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the decline in per capita arable land and global initiatives in underdeveloped countries to increase agricultural production. In addition, decline in per capita arable land is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The insecticides market analysis includes type segment, application segment and geographical landscapes.



The insecticides market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Organophosphorus compounds

• Pyrethroids

• Neonicotinoids

• Methyl carbamates

• Others



By Application

• Cereal and grains

• Fruits and vegetables

• Pulses

• Oilseeds

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• South America

• North America

• Europe

• MEA



This study identifies increase in demand from developing countries as one of the prime reasons driving the insecticides market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on insecticides market covers the following areas:

• Insecticides market sizing

• Insecticides market forecast

• Insecticides market industry analysis





