Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Liquid Biopsy, Diagnostics and Therapeutics in Multiple Disorders" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This edition of the Life Science, Health & Wellness Technology Opportunity Engine (TOE) contains insights across various diagnostic tests, mostly liquid biopsy, AI, and genomic tests for cancer as well as for rheumatoid arthritis, metabolic diseases, and COVID-19 vaccine. Additionally, it covers therapies for amyotrophic lateral sclerosis and cancer, novel technologies such as teledentistry, novel insulin formulation, biosensing and regenerative medicine for hearing loss, probiotics for gut health of diabetics and CRISPR-based microbiome engineering technology.



The Life Science, Health & Wellness TOE will feature disruptive technology advances in the global life sciences industry. The technologies and innovations profiled will encompass developments across genetic engineering, drug discovery and development, biomarkers, tissue engineering, synthetic biology, microbiome, disease management, as well as health and wellness among several other platforms.



The Health & Wellness cluster tracks developments in a myriad of areas including genetic engineering, regenerative medicine, drug discovery and development, nanomedicine, nutrition, cosmetic procedures, pain and disease management and therapies, drug delivery, personalized medicine, and smart healthcare.

Companies Mentioned

Base Genomics, UK

Delfi Diagnostics, US

EPFL Institute of Bioengineering, Switzerland

Eligobioscience, France

Epic Sciences, US

Evelo Biosciences

Freenome, US

Grail Inc., US

Guardant Health Inc., US

Harvard Medical School, Usa

Human Longevity Inc., US

Inivata Ltd., UK

Lexent Bio (Foundation Medicine), US

Menarini Silicon Biosystems S.P.A., Italy

Mouthwatch, US

Pendulum Diagnostics, US

Personal Genome Diagnostics Inc., US

Project Als, US

Rosa Biotech, UK

Skin Analytics, UK

Stanford University, US

Sysmex Inostics Gmbh, Germany

Thrive Earlier Detection Corp., US

University of Maryland School of Medicine, US

University of Oxford, UK

Washington State University, US

