New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Addictions Therapeutics Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007832/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on addictions therapeutics market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products and initiatives to increase awareness about and combat addiction. In addition, high consumption of alcohol, tobacco, and opioid products is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The addictions therapeutics market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The addictions therapeutics market is segmented as below:

By Type

• Alcohol addiction therapeutics

• Tobacco addiction therapeutics

• Drug addiction therapeutics



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• ROW



This study identifies the approval of new drugs and launch of digital therapeutics to treat addiction as one of the prime reasons driving the addictions therapeutics market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on addictions therapeutics market covers the following areas:

• Addictions therapeutics market sizing

• Addictions therapeutics market forecast

• Addictions therapeutics market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007832/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001