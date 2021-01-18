Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.
The future of the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages, cleaning agents, biofuel production, agriculture & feed, and biopharmaceuticals industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of biocatalysis in various industries, the increasing awareness about environment friendly products, and advancements in biocatalysis technology.
The study includes the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market size and forecast for the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, catalyst type, and region.
Some of the Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts companies profiled in this report include DowDuPont, Royal DSM N.V., Codexis Inc., BASF SE, AB Enzymes Gmbh, Amano Enzymes, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen, Dyadic International Inc., and The Soufflet Group, and others.
Some of the features of Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:
This report answers the following 11 key questions:
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Industry Background and Classifications
2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification
2.2: Supply Chain
2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges
3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024
3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast
3.2: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market: Trends and Forecast
3.3: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Catalyst Type:
3.3.1: Hydrolases
3.3.2: Oxidoreductases
3.3.3: Transferases
3.3.4: Others
3.4: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by End Use Industry:
3.4.1: Food & Beverages
3.4.2: Cleaning Agents
3.4.3: Biofuel Production
3.4.4: Agriculture & Feed
3.4.5: Biopharmaceuticals
3.4.6: Others
4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region
4.1: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Region
5. Competitor Analysis
5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis
5.2: Market Share Analysis
5.3: Operational Integration
5.4: Geographical Reach
5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis
6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis
6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Catalyst Type
6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by End Use Industry
6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Region
6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market
6.3: Strategic Analysis
6.3.1: New Product Development
6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market
6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market
6.3.4: Certification and Licensing
7. Company Profiles of Leading Players
7.1: DowDupont
7.2: Royal DSM N.V.
7.3: Codexis Inc.
7.4: BASF SE
7.5: AB Enzymes Gmbh
7.6: Amano Enzymes
7.7: Novozymes A/S
7.8: Chr. Hansen
7.9: Dyadic International Inc.
7.10: The Soufflet Group
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
