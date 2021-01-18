Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Biocatalysis & Biocatalyst Market Report: Trends, Forecast and Competitive Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The biocatalysis & biocatalysts market is expected to grow with a CAGR of 15% from 2019 to 2024.



The future of the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market looks promising with opportunities in the food & beverages, cleaning agents, biofuel production, agriculture & feed, and biopharmaceuticals industries. The major growth drivers for this market are increasing penetration of biocatalysis in various industries, the increasing awareness about environment friendly products, and advancements in biocatalysis technology.



The study includes the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market size and forecast for the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market through 2024, segmented by end use industry, catalyst type, and region.



Some of the Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts companies profiled in this report include DowDuPont, Royal DSM N.V., Codexis Inc., BASF SE, AB Enzymes Gmbh, Amano Enzymes, Novozymes A/S, Chr. Hansen, Dyadic International Inc., and The Soufflet Group, and others.



Some of the features of Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market 2019-2024: Trends, Forecast, and Opportunity Analysis include:

Market size estimates: Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment.

Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market size estimation in terms of value ($M) shipment. Trend and forecast analysis: Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by catalyst type, and end use industry

Market trend (2013-2018) and forecast (2019-2024) by catalyst type, and end use industry Segmentation analysis: Market size by end use industry, catalyst type, and region

Market size by end use industry, catalyst type, and region Regional analysis: Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World

Biocatalysis & biocatalysts market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World Growth opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market.

Analysis on growth opportunities in different applications and regions for biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market. Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market.

This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for, biocatalysis & biocatalysts in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market. Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

This report answers the following 11 key questions:

Q.1 What are some of the most promising potential, high growth opportunities for the biocatalysis & biocatalyst market by catalyst type (hydrolases, oxidoreductases, transferases, and others.), end use industry (food & beverages, cleaning agents, bio fuel production, agriculture & feed, biopharmaceuticals, and others.), and region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World)?

Q.2 Which segments will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.3 Which regions will grow at a faster pace and why?

Q.4 What are the key factors affecting market dynamics? What are the drivers and challenges of the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market?

Q.5 What are the business risks and threats to the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market?

Q.6 What are emerging trends in this biocatalysis & biocatalysts market and the reasons behind them?

Q.7 What are some changing demands of customers in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market?

Q.8 What are the new developments in the biocatalysis & biocatalysts market? Which companies are leading these developments?

Q.9 Who are the major players in this biocatalysis & biocatalysts market? What strategic initiatives are being implemented by key players for business growth?

Q.10 What are some of the competitive products and processes in this biocatalysis & biocatalysts area and how big of a threat do they pose for loss of market share via material or product substitution?

Q.11 What M & A activities have taken place in the last 5 years in this, biocatalysis & biocatalysts market?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Industry Background and Classifications

2.1: Introduction, Background, and Classification

2.2: Supply Chain

2.3: Industry Drivers and Challenges



3. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis from 2013 to 2024

3.1: Macroeconomic Trends and Forecast

3.2: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market: Trends and Forecast

3.3: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Catalyst Type:

3.3.1: Hydrolases

3.3.2: Oxidoreductases

3.3.3: Transferases

3.3.4: Others

3.4: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by End Use Industry:

3.4.1: Food & Beverages

3.4.2: Cleaning Agents

3.4.3: Biofuel Production

3.4.4: Agriculture & Feed

3.4.5: Biopharmaceuticals

3.4.6: Others



4. Market Trends and Forecast Analysis by Region

4.1: Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Region



5. Competitor Analysis

5.1: Product Portfolio Analysis

5.2: Market Share Analysis

5.3: Operational Integration

5.4: Geographical Reach

5.5: Porter's Five Forces Analysis



6. Growth Opportunities and Strategic Analysis

6.1: Growth Opportunity Analysis

6.1.1: Growth Opportunities for Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Catalyst Type

6.1.2: Growth Opportunities for Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by End Use Industry

6.1.3: Growth Opportunities for Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market by Region

6.2: Emerging Trends in Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market

6.3: Strategic Analysis

6.3.1: New Product Development

6.3.2: Capacity Expansion of Global Biocatalysis & Biocatalysts Market

6.3.3: Mergers, Acquisitions and Joint Ventures in the Global Market

6.3.4: Certification and Licensing



7. Company Profiles of Leading Players

7.1: DowDupont

7.2: Royal DSM N.V.

7.3: Codexis Inc.

7.4: BASF SE

7.5: AB Enzymes Gmbh

7.6: Amano Enzymes

7.7: Novozymes A/S

7.8: Chr. Hansen

7.9: Dyadic International Inc.

7.10: The Soufflet Group



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3al794

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900