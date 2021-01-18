Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market By Nature, By Product Type, By Distribution Channel, By Form, By Country, Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2020 - 2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market is expected to witness market growth of 8.3% CAGR during the forecast period (2020-2026).



The herbal nutraceuticals are derived from natural sources and contains no added chemicals or toxins. The products are extremely effective, safe, and are more tolerable as compared to any conventional products which are available in the market. Some of the best examples of herbal nutraceuticals that are available in the market are green tea, garlic, aloe Vera, turmeric, and ginger.



The swift increase in the aging population, emphasis on healthy living, growth in the consumption of health supplements, and rising trends towards defensive healthcare drives the market. Some other factors are increasing demand for dietary or nutritional supplements and the side effects from few allopathic drugs is expected to also contributing to the growth of the market.



However, the severity in regulatory policies for all these herbal supplements as well as low acceptance of products, limits the growth or expansion of the market. Nevertheless, the preface of current good manufacturing practices (CGMP) regulations by the U.S. FDA creates opportunities for the market people to do research on it and develop some novel nutritional supplements.



According to the reports of NCBI, approximately 19 million pregnant women will be affected by vitamin A deficiency. Advancements in healthcare sectors, rising concerns related to some nutritional insufficiency, and the mounting investment in the field of research are likely to boost the herbal supplements market in the forecast period. However, strict regulations by governments at the production level, product approval, and lack of consciousness regarding dosage will definitely hamper the expansion of the herbal supplements market.



The market research report covers the analysis of key stake holders of the market. Key companies profiled in the report include Nestle S.A. (Pure Encapsulations, LLC), NOW Foods, Inc., The Nature's Bounty Co. (The Carlyle Group L.P.), Gaia Herbs, Inc., Oregon's Wild Harvest, Bio-Botanica, Inc., Solaray, Inc., Herbochem and Herb Pharma AG.



Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Market Scope & Methodology

1.1 Market Definition

1.2 Objectives

1.3 Market Scope

1.4 Segmentation

1.5 Methodology for the research



Chapter 2. Market Overview

2.1 Introduction

2.1.1 Overview

2.1.2 Market composition and scenario

2.2 Key Factors Impacting the Market

2.2.1 Market Drivers

2.2.2 Market Restraints



Chapter 3. Recent Developments in Global Herbal Nutraceuticals Market



Chapter 4. North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market by Nature

4.1 North America Conventional Market by Country

4.2 North America Organic Market by Country



Chapter 5. North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market by Product Type

5.1 North America Ginger Market by Country

5.2 North America Turmeric Market by Country

5.3 North America Green Tea Market by Country

5.4 North America Garlic Market by Country

5.5 North America Aloe Vera Market by Country

5.6 North America Other Product Type Market by Country



Chapter 6. North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market by Distribution Channel

6.1 North America Pharmacy Market by Country

6.2 North America Supermarket/ Hypermarket Market by Country

6.3 North America Online Stores Market by Country

6.4 North America Other Channels Market by Country



Chapter 7. North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market by Form

7.1 North America Capsules & Tablets Market by Country

7.2 North America Liquid Market by Country

7.3 North America Powder Market by Country

7.4 North America Other Market by Country



Chapter 8. North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market by Country

8.1 US Herbal Nutraceuticals Market

8.2 Canada Herbal Nutraceuticals Market

8.3 Mexico Herbal Nutraceuticals Market

8.4 Rest of North America Herbal Nutraceuticals Market



Chapter 9. Company Profiles

Nestle S.A. (Pure Encapsulations, LLC)

NOW Foods, Inc.

The Nature's Bounty Co. (The Carlyle Group L.P.)

Gaia Herbs, Inc.

Oregon's Wild Harvest

Bio-Botanica, Inc.

Solaray, Inc.

Herbochem

Herb Pharma AG.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/qmkkdk

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900