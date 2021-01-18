SP Group’s preliminary, unaudited EBITDA margin for 2020 was raised to 16.4 % due to better product mix in Q4 than expected.

The outlook range was an EBITDA margin of 15 – 16 %.

Revenue is narrowed to the upper end of previously guided range of DKK 2.1 – 2.2 billion.

Profit before tax is narrowed to the upper end of previously guided range of 8 – 9 % af revenue.

As previously announced, SP Group’s Q4 2020 report and outlook for 2021 is scheduled to be released on 26 March 2021.

