Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Quaterly Review, Q3 2020 - Norway Led Discoveries Count in the Quarter" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
In Q3 2020, a total of 28 oil and gas discoveries were made - all being either conventional oil or conventional gas. Asia led globally with nine oil and gas discoveries, of which eight are conventional gas. Europe and South America followed with a total of five and four discoveries respectively. Among countries, Norway, had the highest number of discoveries with four in Q3 2020. Egypt, Russia, Indonesia, Pakistan, and India followed with three discoveries each in the quarter.
Scope
Reasons to Buy
Key Topics Covered:
1. Q3 2020 Global Oil and Gas Discoveries Review
2. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries
2.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in Q3 2020 vis-a-vis Q2 2020
2.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Countries in 2020
3. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators
3.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in Q3 2020 vis-a-vis Q2 2020
3.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Key Operators in 2020
4. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain
4.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in Q3 2020 vis-a-vis Q2 2020
4.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Well Terrain in 2020
5. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type
5.1 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in Q3 2020 vis-a-vis Q2 2020
5.2 Count of Oil and Gas Discoveries by Resource Type in 2020
6. Global Oil and Gas Discoveries in Q3 2020
7. Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/6h9z1i
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
Research and Markets
Dublin, IRELAND
CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager press@researchandmarkets.com For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
22157.jpgLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: