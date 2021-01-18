New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Information Services Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007801/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on information services market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the use of information services for risk management and automation in gathering information. In addition, the use of information services for risk management is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The information services market analysis includes type segment and geographical landscapes.



The information services market is segmented as below:

By Type

• News syndicates

• Libraries & Archives



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the provision of customer-centric solutions as one of the prime reasons driving the information services market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the information services market covers the following areas:

• Information services market sizing

• Information services market forecast

• Information services market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007801/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001