To Nasdaq Copenhagen

18 January 2021





FIXING OF COUPON RATES

Fixing of coupon rates effective from 20 January 2021

Effective from 20 January 2021, the coupon rates of floating-rate bonds issued by Nykredit Realkredit A/S will be adjusted.

Bonds with quarterly interest rate fixing

The new coupon rates will apply from 20 January 2021 to 20 April 2021:

Uncapped bonds

DK0009521924, (SNR), maturity in 2023, new rate as at 20 January 2021: 0.8670% pa

Questions may be directed to Nicolaj Legind Jensen, Executive Vice President, Group

Treasury, tel +45 44 55 11 10, or Jens Theil, Head of Press Relations,

tel +45 44 55 14 50.

