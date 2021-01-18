New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Pickup Truck Market in US 2020-2024 2020-2024" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007795/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on pickup truck market in US provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current USmarket scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increased utility of pickup trucks and the increasing penetration of advanced driver assistance features in pickup trucks in the US. In addition, the increased utility of pickup trucks is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pickup truck market in US market analysis includes product segment.



The pickup truck market in US is segmented as below:

By Product

• Full-size pickup truck

• Small- and mid-size pickup truck



This study identifies the increased product portfolio for pickup trucks as one of the prime reasons driving the pickup truck market growth in US during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on pickup truck market in US covers the following areas:

• Pickup truck market in US sizing

• Pickup truck market in US forecast

• Pickup truck market in US industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p06007795/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001