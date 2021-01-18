New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Landing String Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793632/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on landing string equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the rise in deepwater and ultra-deepwater E&P activities and growing demand for oil and natural gas. In addition, advances in landing string control systems is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The landing string equipment market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes.



The landing string equipment market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Deepwater

• Ultra-deepwater

• Shallow water



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• MEA

• Europe

• North America

• South America



This study identifies the increase in global offshore rig count as one of the prime reasons driving the landing string equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on landing string equipment market covers the following areas:

• Landing string equipment market sizing

• Landing string equipment market forecast

• Landing string equipment market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05793632/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001