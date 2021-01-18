Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market Analysis 2020" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) market is expected to reach $2.21 billion by 2026 growing at a CAGR of 14.1% during 2019 to 2026. Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) is software that is used for managing various tasks in the laboratory including workflow management, integrate instruments, records management, logistics management, enterprise resource planning, decision making, privacy and security controls. Laboratories generate ample amount of data which can be managed through LIMS.



Factors such as growing adoption of cloud-based LIMS, technological advancements in LIMS offerings and growing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies are driving the market growth. However, high maintenance and service costs and lack of integration standards for LIMS are restraining the market growth. Moreover, use of LIMS in the cannabis industry may provide ample opportunities for the market growth



Based on end user, the life sciences/ pharmaceutical laboratories segment is going to have a lucrative growth. The large share of this segment can be attributed to the increasing number of biobanks/biorepositories, growing R&D investments/activities in pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and rise in outsourcing by pharmaceutical companies. Apart from this, LIMS provides higher productivity and cost efficiency, which is to bolster its deployment in the life science sector.



The key vendors mentioned are Abbott Informatics, Accelerated Technology Laboratories, Autoscribe Informatics, Genologics, LabLynx Inc, LabVantage Solutions Inc, LabWare, Labworks, Siemens AG and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.



LIMS Types Covered:

Industry-Specific LIMS

Broad-Based LIMS

Types Covered:

Integrated

Standalone

Purpose Types Covered:

Multipurpose

Purpose Built

Components Covered:

Hardware

Services

Software

Deployment Models Covered:

Cloud-Based LIMS

On-Premise LIMS

Remotely (On-premise & Cloud)

Web Hosted LIMS

Applications Covered:

Decision Making

Enterprise Resource Planning

Logistics Management

Records Management

Sample Management

Workflow Automation

End Users Covered:

Chemical/ Energy

Consumer Products

Diagnostics/Medical Device

Environmental Testing Laboratories

Food & Beverage and Agriculture

Hospitals & Clinics

Life Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Laboratories

Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas

Research Centers

Agriculture Industry

Toxicology Laboratories

Next-Generation Sequencing Laboratories

Academic Research Institutes

Bio-banks & Bio-Repositories

Pathology

Product Types Covered:

MAC

Android

iOS

Windows

Industry Types Covered:

School

Manufacture

Sales Channels Covered:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Regions Covered:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

Key Questions Answered in this Report:

How this market evolved since the year 2018

Market size estimations, forecasts and CAGR for all the segments presented in the scope

Key Market Developments and financials of the key players

Opportunity Analysis for the new entrants

SWOT Analysis of the key players

Fastest growing markets analysed during the forecast period

Key Topics Covered:



1 Market Synopsis



2 Research Outline

2.1 Research Snapshot

2.2 Research Methodology

2.3 Research Sources

2.3.1 Primary Research Sources

2.3.2 Secondary Research Sources



3 Market Dynamics

3.1 Drivers

3.2 Restraints



4 Market Environment

4.1 Bargaining power of suppliers

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

4.3 Threat of substitutes

4.4 Threat of new entrants

4.5 Competitive rivalry



5 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by LIMS Type

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Industry-Specific LIMS

5.3 Broad-Based LIMS



6 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Type

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Integrated

6.3 Standalone



7 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Purpose Type

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Multipurpose

7.3 Purpose Built



8 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Component

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hardware

8.3 Services

8.4 Software



9 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Deployment Model

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Cloud-Based LIMS

9.3 On-Premise LIMS

9.4 Remotely (On-premise & Cloud)

9.5 Web Hosted LIMS



10 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Application

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Decision Making

10.3 Enterprise Resource Planning

10.4 Logistics Management

10.5 Records Management

10.6 Sample Management

10.7 Workflow Automation



11 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by End User

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Chemical/ Energy

11.3 Consumer Products

11.4 Diagnostics/Medical Device

11.5 Environmental Testing Laboratories

11.6 Food & Beverage and Agriculture

11.7 Hospitals & Clinics

11.8 Life Sciences/ Pharmaceutical Laboratories

11.9 Petrochemical Refineries and Oil & Gas

11.10 Research Centers

11.11 Agriculture Industry

11.12 Toxicology Laboratories

11.13 Next-Generation Sequencing Laboratories

11.14 Academic Research Institutes

11.15 Bio-Banks & Bio-Repositories

11.16 Pathology



12 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Product Type

12.1 Introduction

12.2 MAC

12.3 Android

12.4 iOS

12.5 Windows



13 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Industry Type

13.1 Introduction

13.2 School

13.3 Manufacture



14 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Sales Channel

14.1 Introduction

14.2 Direct Channel

14.3 Distribution Channel



15 Global Laboratory Information Management Systems (LIMS) Market, by Geography

15.1 Introduction

15.2 North America

15.3 Europe

15.4 Asia Pacific

15.5 South America

15.6 Middle East & Africa



16 Strategic Benchmarking



17 Vendors Landscape

17.1 Abbott Informatics

17.2 Accelerated Technology Laboratories

17.3 Autoscribe Informatics

17.4 Genologics

17.5 LabLynx Inc

17.6 LabVantage Solutions Inc

17.7 LabWare

17.8 Labworks

17.9 Siemens AG

17.10 Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc



