New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Leisure Boat Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761962/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on leisure boat market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities and increasing demand for outboard powerboats. In addition, increasing customer engagement in marinas and recreational boating activities is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The leisure boat market analysis includes product segment and geographical landscapes.



The leisure boat market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Leisure boat accessories

• Leisure boat motors

• Leisure boat building



By Geographical Landscapes

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the technological integration in leisure boats as one of the prime reasons driving the leisure boat market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the leisure boat market covers the following areas:

• Leisure boat market sizing

• Leisure boat market forecast

• Leisure boat market industry analysis





Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05761962/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001