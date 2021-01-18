Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report studies the global market for nutritional/functional bars from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period from 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).



The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nutritional/functional bars that are used globally. The market is broken down by product type, product category, function, sales channel and region.



The global nutritional/functional bar market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue. The market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging global population and growing per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. The global nutritional/functional bars market is facing various challenges such as high prices for functional food products and a lack of awareness about functional foods.



Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global functional foods market. Furthermore, increasing industry regulation worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions are driving growth in the global nutritional/functional bar market.

This report provides market insights into the global market for nutritional/functional bars, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market. This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional product as well as the nutritional/functional bars value chain and the evolution of nutritional/functional bars.

This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nutritional/functional bars market and individual segments of the nutritional/functional bar industry, as well as subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the nutritional/functional bar industry.

The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for nutritional/functional bars. It explains the main market drivers of the global nutritional/functional bars market, current trends within the industry and regional dynamics of the nutritional/functional bar market.

The Report Includes:

Estimation of the actual market size and revenue forecasts for the upcoming meat alternative and corresponding market share analysis on the basis of product type, product category, function and sales/distribution channel with major regions and countries involved

Discussion on the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on the growth of global nutritional/functional bars market versus the global economy

Country-specific data and analysis for the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, India, China, Japan, South Africa, Brazil, Australia and New Zealand

Competitive benchmarking of the leading industry players and a clear understanding of the present position of players within the nutritional/functional bars marketplace

Profile description of the leading market participants along with their product portfolios and revenue analysis, including Abbott Laboratories, The Coca-Cola Company, Groupe Danone S.A., Lallemand Inc., Nestle Nutrition, PepsiCo Inc. and Unilever PLC

Key Topics Covered:

Chapter 1 Introduction

Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights

Chapter 3 Market Overview

Introduction

Importance of the Industry

Public Attitudes

Impact of Research

Backing of Large Manufacturers

Emerging Needs for Functional Food Products

Functional Food and Beverage Industry Overview

Market Strategies

Increasingly Aging Populations

Rising Healthcare Costs

Consumer Inclination Towards Self-Medication

Use of Modern Technologies for More Efficiency

Few Contract Manufacturers in the Industry

Key Players Investing on New Product Development

Market Entry Requirements

Use of Modern Technologies

Future of the Industry

Functional Food Research and Education Act

Regulatory Classifications

Leading Growth Product Prospects

Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type

Protein Bars

Meal-Replacement Bars

Snack Bars

Whole Food Bars

Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category

Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Function

Sports and Nutrition

Weight Management

General Wellness and Immunity

Other Functions

Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Specialist Retailers

Online

Other Sales Channel

Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region

Chapter 9 North American Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars

Chapter 10 European Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars

Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars

Chapter 12 South American Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars

Chapter 13 Middle Eastern and African Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars

Economic Trends

Middle East and African Market Value

Chapter 14 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors

Market Drivers for Nutritional/Functional Bars

Acceptance of Nutritional/Functional Bars

Taste

Consumer Concern for Well-Being

Product Innovation and Health Claims

Branding Activity

Market Restraints

Stringent International Legislation

Stiff Competition in the Market

Consumer Attitudes Toward Nutritional/Functional Bars

Finding Perfect Raw Ingredients

Consumer Perception

Market Opportunities

Few Contract Manufacturers

Focus on New Product Development

Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Important Strategies

Nutritional/Functional Bar Market Share

Chapter 16 Company Profiles

Introduction

Abbott Laboratories Inc.

A.G. Barr Plc

Ast Sports Science

Atlantic Multipower Germany Gmbh And Co. Ohg

Attune Foods Inc.

Champion Nutrition Inc.

Clif Bar Inc.

The Coca-Cola Co.

Country Life Llc

Dean Foods Co.

Enervit Spa

Genuport Trade Ag

Glanbia Plc

Groupe Danone S.A.

Hain Celestial Group

Hammer Nutrition

Kraft Foods

Lallemand Inc.

Meiji Holdings Co. Ltd.

Natural Organics Inc.

Nature's Way Products Llc

Nestle Nutrition

Nutrition & Sante

Pepsico Inc.

Reflex Nutrition

Science In Sports

Unilever Plc

Weider Germany Gmbh

