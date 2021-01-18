Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Nutritional/Functional Bars Market" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report studies the global market for nutritional/functional bars from 2019 as a base year and provides estimates for each year of the forecast period from 2020 to 2025, with projections of compound annual growth rates (CAGR).
The scope of this report is broad and covers global markets for nutritional/functional bars that are used globally. The market is broken down by product type, product category, function, sales channel and region.
The global nutritional/functional bar market has grown exponentially in the last few years, and this growth is expected to continue. The market is being driven by rising health concerns, an aging global population and growing per capita income in developing countries such as China, India and Brazil. The global nutritional/functional bars market is facing various challenges such as high prices for functional food products and a lack of awareness about functional foods.
Due to exponential growth, there are many potential opportunities to enter the global functional foods market. Furthermore, increasing industry regulation worldwide, new product launches and an upswing in acquisitions are driving growth in the global nutritional/functional bar market.
This report provides market insights into the global market for nutritional/functional bars, with specific focus on the U.S., Europe and India and the top ingredients in those countries. It provides an array of information including market size, expected growth rates, market drivers and restraints, as well as other trends and developments in the market. This market report organizes information from diverse sources into a cohesive unit that includes a comparison of premium versus mass functional product as well as the nutritional/functional bars value chain and the evolution of nutritional/functional bars.
This report should serve as an analytical and informational business tool with the primary purpose of examining growth in the overall nutritional/functional bars market and individual segments of the nutritional/functional bar industry, as well as subcategories within those segments, new developments in the market, and current research and future opportunities in the nutritional/functional bar industry.
The report also includes a discussion of the major players in each regional market for nutritional/functional bars. It explains the main market drivers of the global nutritional/functional bars market, current trends within the industry and regional dynamics of the nutritional/functional bar market.
Chapter 1 Introduction
Chapter 2 Summary and Highlights
Chapter 3 Market Overview
Chapter 4 Market Breakdown by Product Type
Chapter 5 Market Breakdown by Product Category
Chapter 6 Market Breakdown by Function
Chapter 7 Market Breakdown by Sales Channel
Chapter 8 Market Breakdown by Region
Chapter 9 North American Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 10 European Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 11 Asia-Pacific Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 12 South American Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 13 Middle Eastern and African Market for Nutritional/Functional Bars
Chapter 14 Growth Indicators and Key Supporting Factors
Chapter 15 Competitive Landscape
Chapter 16 Company Profiles
