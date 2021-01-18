New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Lithium-Ion Battery (LIB) Separator Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05678779/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on lithium-ion battery separator market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the steady demand growth of smart devices, shift of automotive industry toward EVs and shortfalls of lead-acid batteries. In addition, steady demand growth of smart devices is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The lithium-ion battery separator market analysis includes application segment and geographical landscapes



The lithium-ion battery separator market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Automotive

• Non-automotive



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the high uptake rate of wet separator from automotive industry as one of the prime reasons driving the lithium-ion battery separator market growth during the next few years. Also, declining prices of lithium-ion batteries and growing need for environment-friendly vehicles will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on lithium-ion battery separator market covers the following areas:

• Lithium-ion battery separator market sizing

• Lithium-ion battery separator market forecast

• Lithium-ion battery separator market industry analysis





