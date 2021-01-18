Dallas,Texas, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The “Global Left Atrial Appendage Closure Devices Market Size 2020, By Product (Endocardial LAA Closure Devices, Epicardial LAA Closure Devices) End Use (Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgery Centres, Other End Users) Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa) and Forecast 2021 to 2028” study provides an elaborative view of historic, present and forecasted market estimates.

The global left atrial appendage closure devices market is projected to reach USD 4,122.3 million by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 23.7%. Growing occurrence of atrial fibrillation in elderly population and increasing government initiatives for technological development in these devices are some of the factors driving the growth of the global left atrial appendage closure devices market.

Adroit Market Research report on global Left atrial appendage closure devices market gives a holistic view of the market from 2018 to 2028, which includes factors such as market drivers, restraints, opportunities and challenges. The market has been studied for historic years from 2018 to 2019, with the base year of estimation as 2020 and forecast from 2021 to 2028. The report covers the current status and future traits of the market at global as well as country level. In addition, the study also assesses the key players based on their product portfolio, geographic footprint, strategic initiatives and overall revenue. Prominent players operating in the global left atrial appendage closure devices market have been studied in detail.

The global left atrial appendage closure devices market is categorized based on product and end use. On the basis of product, the market is segmented into endocardial LAA closure devices and epicardial LAA closure devices. The endocardial LAA closure devices dominated the market in 2020. On the basis of end use, the market is segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centres and other end users. The ambulatory surgery centres was the largest market in 2020.

North America dominated the market for left atrial appendage closure devices in 2020, while Asia-Pacific is set to grow at the highest CAGR due to growing healthcare infrastructure. Key players of the global left atrial appendage closure devices market include Abbott, Boston Scientific, Articure, Johnson and Johnson, Occlutech, Lifetech Scientific, among others.

