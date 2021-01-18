Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Foot and Ankle Devices Market by Product (Implants, Plates, Screw, Wires, Internal Fixators, Braces, Prosthesis (SACH, Single/Multi-Axial)), Application (Rheumatoid Arthritis, Osteoporosis, Hammertoe), End-User (Hospital, ASCs) - Global Forecasts to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The foot and ankle devices market is projected to reach USD 5.3billion by 2025 from USD 3.9 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 6.4% during the forecast period.



Growth of the market is mainly attributed to the technological advancements; increasing incidences of orthopedic diseases, and growing public and private investments, funding, and grants are driving the global foot and ankle devices market. However, complex regulatory frameworks that delay the approval of new foot and ankle devices is expected to challenge market growth to a certain extent.



In terms of products, orthopedic implants and devices segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on the product, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into orthopedic implants and devices, prostheses, and bracing and support devices. Significant growth of the orthopedic implants and devices segment is attributed to the ongoing product approval of bioresorbable implants and devices, increasing public-private funding for the development of novel implants and devices for foot and ankle procedure, and the increasing availability of these products in major markets. Various internal and external fixation devices are used to regain the functions of the foot and ankle lost due to the injury. These devices are biocompatible and allow early recovery of the patients which have led to the growth of this segment.



In terms application, trauma and hair line fracture segment to register significant growth during the forecast period.



Based on the application, the foot and ankle devices market is segmented into trauma & hair line fractures, rheumatoid arthritis & osteoarthritis, diabetic foot diseases, ligament injuries, neurological disorders, hammertoe and others. The trauma and hair line fracture segment accounted for a larger share of in the market in 2019. The increasing prevalence of sport injuries and road accidents, growing number of foot and ankle reconstruction procedures related to fractures, rapid growth in the aging population across the globe, and the development of advanced foot and ankle products are factors expected to drive the growth of this market segment in the coming years.



Hospitals segment is expected to account for the largest share of the foot and ankle devices market, by the end user



On the basis of end-users, the foot and ankle devices market has been segmented into hospitals, ambulatory surgery centers, orthopaedic clinics, and rehabilitation centers. The growth of this segment is attributed to the significant number of availability of state-of-the-art facilities for diagnosis, treatment, and disease management, as well as trained personnel, has ensured a steady demand for hospital-based care and the growing number of hospitals across major markets. The inflow of patients is considerably higher in hospitals as compared to other healthcare settings, which is another key driver for market growth. More orthopedic surgical procedures are conducted in hospitals than in other medical facilities, contributing to the large share of this end-user segment.



Asia Pacific market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.



The Asia Pacific market is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period majorly due to the heavy burden of diabetic foot diseases, rising healthcare expenditure, and increasing geriatric population. Apart from this, the rising number of hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers in the APAC region is expected to propel the market for foot and ankle devices.

Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Foot and Ankle Devices Market Overview

4.2 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Product

4.3 Foot and Ankle Devices Market Share, by End-user

4.4 APAC Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Country and Application

4.5 Geographical Snapshot of the Foot and Ankle Devices Market



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Increasing Prevalence of Orthopedic Diseases and Foot and Ankle Disorders

5.2.1.2 Continuous Product Commercialization

5.2.1.3 Greater Product Affordability and Market Availability

5.2.1.4 Rising Number of Sports and Accident-Related Foot and Ankle Injuries

5.2.1.5 Growing Public-Private Educational and Awareness Initiatives Related to Preventive & Post-Operative Care

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 High Cost of Foot and Ankle Devices

5.2.2.2 Metal Sensitivity in Patients with Foot and Ankle Implants

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Marketing, Promotion, and Branding Initiatives Undertaken by Major Product Manufacturers

5.2.3.2 Emergence of Bioresorbable and 3D-Printed Implants

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Higher Adoption of Alternative Therapies for the Treatment of Foot and Ankle Disorders & Injuries

5.2.4.2 Increasing Pricing Pressure on Market Players

5.2.4.3 Dearth of Skilled Professionals

5.3 Value Chain Analysis

5.4 Ecosystem Landscape

5.4.1 Parent Market: Orthopedic Implants, Surgical Devices, and Support Products

5.4.2 Target Market: Implants, Surgical Devices, and Support Products for Foot and Ankle Procedures

5.5 Pricing Analysis

5.6 Regulatory Analysis

5.6.1 North America

5.6.1.1 US

5.6.1.2 Canada

5.6.2 Europe

5.6.3 Asia-Pacific

5.6.3.1 Japan

5.6.3.2 China

5.6.3.3 India

5.7 Reimbursement Scenario

5.8 COVID-19 Impact



6 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Product

6.1 Introduction

6.2 Orthopedic Implants and Devices

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 Fixation Devices

6.2.2.1 Internal Fixation Devices

6.2.2.1.1 Screws

6.2.2.1.1.1 Growing Preference for Headless and Bioresorbable Screws in Foot and Ankle Procedures to Fuel Market Growth

6.2.2.1.2 Plates

6.2.2.1.2.1 Extensive Use of Variable Ankle Locking Plates Technology to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2.1.3 Fusion Nails

6.2.2.1.3.1 Increasing Applications of Intramedullary Nailing Systems to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2.1.4 Wires & Pins

6.2.2.1.4.1 Shift Toward Bioresorbable Pins to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2.2 External Fixation Devices

6.2.2.2.1 Ring Ankle Fixators

6.2.2.2.1.1 Introduction of Computer-Assisted Ring Ankle Fixators to Drive Market Growth

6.2.2.2.2 Unilateral Fixators

6.2.2.2.2.1 Lower Cost of These Devices to Drive Their Adoption

6.2.2.2.3 Hybrid Fixators

6.2.2.2.3.1 Rising Geriatric Population to Support the Growth of this Market Segment

6.2.3 Joint Implants

6.2.3.1 Ankle Implants (Ankle Replacement Devices)

6.2.3.1.1 Growing Number of Ankle Replacement Procedures to Fuel Market Growth

6.2.3.2 Subtalar Joint Implants (Subtalar Joint Reconstruction Devices)

6.2.3.2.1 Evolving Reimbursement Scenario for Subtalar Joint Implants to Fuel Market Growth

6.2.3.3 Phalangeal Implants

6.2.3.3.1 Emergence of Structural Encoding Technology Likely to Fuel Market Growth

6.2.4 Soft-Tissue Orthopedic Devices

6.2.4.1 Musculoskeletal Reinforcement Devices

6.2.4.1.1 Rising Prevalence of Musculoskeletal Disorders to Drive Market Growth

6.2.4.2 Artificial Tendons & Ligaments

6.2.4.2.1 Advances in Tendon and Ligament Tissue Engineering to Fuel Market Growth

6.3 Prostheses

6.3.1 Solid Ankle Cushion Heel Prostheses

6.3.1.1 Sach is Relatively Inexpensive, Durable, and Virtually Maintenance-Free

6.3.2 Single-Axial Prostheses

6.3.2.1 Requirement for Periodic Servicing to Limit the Growth of this Market to a Certain Extend

6.3.3 Multiaxial Prostheses

6.3.3.1 Availability of Prostheses with Advanced Technologies to Hinder Market Growth

6.3.4 Dynamic Response/Energy-Storing Prostheses

6.3.4.1 Increasing Number of Mergers and Acquisitions to Drive Market Growth

6.3.5 Microprocessor-Controlled Prostheses

6.3.5.1 Mpc Prostheses Offer More Stability and Motion to Amputees

6.4 Bracing and Support Devices

6.4.1 Soft Braces and Support Devices

6.4.1.1 Advantages of Soft and Elastic Braces & Supports Have Driven Their Demand

6.4.2 Hard Braces and Support Devices

6.4.2.1 Supportive Reimbursement Scenario and Rising Prevalence of Target Diseases to Drive Market Growth

6.4.3 Hinged Braces and Support Devices

6.4.3.1 Increasing Public Participation in Sports and Increasing Number of Ankle Injuries to Drive Market Growth



7 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Application

7.1 Introduction

7.2 Trauma and Hairline Fractures

7.2.1 Increasing Public Participation in Sports-Related Activities to Support Market Growth

7.3 Rheumatoid Arthritis & Osteoarthritis

7.3.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Reconstructive Surgeries to Support Market Growth

7.4 Diabetic Foot Diseases

7.4.1 Growing Prevalence of Diabetes-Associated Foot Ulcerations to Support Market Growth

7.5 Ligament Injuries

7.5.1 Growing Reimbursement Coverage for Ligament Injuries-Related Surgical Procedures to Drive Market Growth

7.6 Neurological Disorders

7.6.1 High Prevalence of Neuropathy in the Geriatric Population to Support Market Growth

7.7 Hammertoe

7.7.1 Rising Prevalence of Hammertoe to Support Market Growth

7.8 Other Applications



8 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by End-user

8.1 Introduction

8.2 Hospitals

8.2.1 Increasing Number of Orthopedic Surgeries and Post-Operative Patient Rehabilitation Procedures to Support the Growth of this Segment

8.3 Ambulatory Surgery Centers

8.3.1 Patients Are Increasingly Opting for Ambulatory Surgery Centers Compared to Hospital-Based Outpatient Procedures

8.4 Orthopedic Clinics

8.4.1 Preference for Orthopedic Clinics is Growing Owing to Their Greater Versatility

8.5 Rehabilitation Centers

8.5.1 Rehabilitation Centers Are Fast Emerging as Major End-users for Various Orthopedic Bracing and Support Products



9 Foot and Ankle Devices Market, by Region

9.1 Introduction

9.2 North America

9.3 Europe

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.5 Latin America



10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Global Foot and Ankle Devices Market Share Analysis (2019)

10.3 Competitive Scenario (2017-2020)

10.3.1 Key Product Launches and Product Approvals (2018-2020)

10.3.2 Key Expansions (2017-2020)

10.3.3 Key Mergers and Acquisitions (2017-2020)

10.3.4 Key Agreements, Contracts, and Partnerships (2017-2020)

10.4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

10.5 Vendor Inclusion Criteria

10.5.1 Stars

10.5.2 Emerging Leaders

10.5.3 Pervasive Players

10.5.4 Participants

10.6 Competitive Leadership Mapping: Emerging Companies/SMEs/Start-Ups (2019)

10.6.1 Progressive Companies

10.6.2 Starting Blocks

10.6.3 Responsive Companies

10.6.4 Dynamic Companies



11 Company Profiles

11.1 Depuy Synthes Companies (A Part of Johnson & Johnson)

11.2 Stryker Corporation

11.3 Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.

11.4 Smith & Nephew plc

11.5 Arthrex Inc.

11.6 Ossur Hf

11.7 Djo Finance, LLC (A Subsidiary of Colfax Corporation)

11.8 Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation

11.9 Conmed Corporation

11.10 Orthofix Medical Inc.

11.11 Aap Implantate Ag

11.12 Medartis Ag

11.13 Extremity Medical

11.14 Acumed LLC

11.15 Ottobock Se & Co. Kgaa (A Part of Ottobock Group Scandinavia)

11.16 Other Companies

11.16.1 Vilex in Tennessee, Inc.

11.16.2 Ortho Solutions UK Ltd.

11.16.3 Advanced Orthopaedic Solutions

11.16.4 Groupe Fh Ortho (A Subsidiary of Olympus Corporation)

11.16.5 Fillauer LLC



12 Appendix

12.1 Discussion Guide

12.2 Knowledge Store: The Subscription Portal

12.3 Available Customizations

12.4 Related Reports

12.5 Author Details

