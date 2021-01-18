New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Electromagnetic Compatibility (EMC) Test Equipment Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05658105/?utm_source=GNW

09 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5% during the forecast period. Our report on the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the augmented production of smartphones and the growing telecommunication sector. In addition, augmented production of smartphones is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market analysis includes end-user segment and geographical landscapes.



The electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Consumer electronics

• Telecommunications

• Aerospace and defense

• Other



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the increased demand from the aerospace and defense sector as one of the prime reasons driving the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on the electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market covers the following areas:

• Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market sizing

• Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market forecast

• Electromagnetic compatibility (EMC) test equipment market industry analysis





