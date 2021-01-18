Dublin, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Security Appliances Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2020-2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global security appliances market grew at a CAGR of around 12% during 2014-2019. Looking forward, the publisher expects the global security appliances market to continue its strong growth during the next five years.



Security appliances refer to various tools, equipment and practices used for network management and security. They are deployed on-cloud or on-site by organizations to prevent unauthorized access to private networks and maximize data security. Some of the commonly used security appliances include firewalls and systems for intrusion detection and prevention, content management, unified threat management and virtual private network (VPN).



These tools use preventive and responsive methods to defend networks from being compromised and utilize web filtering, legacy malware protection and advanced threat defense systems to protect against internet-borne threats. Owing to these benefits, security appliances find applications across various industries, such as banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), defense, information technology (IT) and healthcare.



The increasing number of cyber threats and security breaches across the globe is one of the key factors driving the growth of the market. Organizations are adopting cost-effective and efficient mechanisms to protect sensitive data from cyber phishing, web hacking, hacktivism and cyber spying.



Furthermore, the increasing trend of bring-your-own-devices (BYOD) across organizations is also augmenting the market growth. This trend has made organizations and individuals more vulnerable to malware and threats through smartphones, tablets and laptops. In line with this, the increasing adoption of cloud-based solutions is also contributing to the market growth.



The integration of security appliances with cloud computing aids in streamlining the storage of data, accessing servers remotely and conducting analytics for pattern detection, which is contributing to the increasing demand for these appliances.



Various technological advancements, such as the development of security appliances with improved range and capabilities, are some of the other factors creating a positive outlook for the market.



Key Questions Answered in This Report:

How has the global security appliances market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global security appliances market?

What are the key regional markets?

What is the breakup of the market based on the type?

What is the breakup of the market based on the deployment?

What is the breakup of the market based on the end user?

What is the breakup of the market based on the vertical?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the industry?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the industry?

What is the structure of the global security appliances market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the industry?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Preface



2 Scope and Methodology

2.1 Objectives of the Study

2.2 Stakeholders

2.3 Data Sources

2.4 Market Estimation

2.5 Forecasting Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends



5 Global Security Appliances Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Forecast



6 Market Breakup by Type

6.1 Firewall

6.2 Unified Threat Management (UTM)

6.3 Intrusion Detection and Prevention (IDP)

6.4 Content Management

6.5 Virtual Private Network (VPN)

6.6 Others



7 Market Breakup by Deployment

7.1 Cloud-based

7.2 On-premises



8 Market Breakup by End User

8.1 Small and Medium Enterprises

8.2 Large Organizations



9 Market Breakup by Vertical

9.1 BFSI

9.2 Healthcare

9.3 IT and Telecom

9.4 Retail

9.5 Energy and Utilities

9.6 Manufacturing

9.7 Others



10 Market Breakup by Region



11 SWOT Analysis

11.1 Overview

11.2 Strengths

11.3 Weaknesses

11.4 Opportunities

11.5 Threats



12 Value Chain Analysis



13 Porters Five Forces Analysis

13.1 Overview

13.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

13.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

13.4 Degree of Competition

13.5 Threat of New Entrants

13.6 Threat of Substitutes



14 Price Analysis



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Market Structure

15.2 Key Players

15.3 Profiles of Key Players

Bosch Sicherheitssysteme GmbH (Robert Bosch GmbH)

Check Point Software Technologies

Cisco Systems Inc.

Fortinet Inc.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company

Honeywell International Inc.

Intel Corporation

Juniper Networks Inc.

NortonLifeLock Inc.

Palo Alto Networks Inc.

Trend Micro Inc.

