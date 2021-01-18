Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy, Jr., led the Investment team in acquiring this asset. He and his team worked closely with Colliers International to purchase the property from Jones Development.

Sealy & Company announces the acquisition of a Class A distribution warehouse totaling 99,704 SF in Kansas City, Missouri. The property s located in the highly desirable Johnson County submarket and features modern design specs and ideally demised suites.

Dallas, TX, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company and recognized leader in the industrial real estate market, announces the acquisition of a Class A distribution warehouse totaling 99,704 SF in Kansas City, Missouri. The transaction was made for an undisclosed amount.

Built in 2019, this newly constructed asset is the final to be developed in the Perimeter Park Commerce Complex, marking a unique opportunity for the company to acquire a property with significant barriers to entry and limited competition. With virtually no comparable Class A competition in the most desirable industrial submarket in Kansas City, Johnson County, this property features modern design specs and ideally demised suites. The Johnson Country submarket is known for its high-quality concentration of newer industrial inventory along the I-35 corridor and its close proximity to the new BNSF intermodal railway. Because of its central location and easy access to all major modes of transportation, the Kansas City region is a top tier logistics hub. As the crossroads of North America, Kansas City offers a strong advantage as 85 percent of the U.S. population can be reached from the epicenter within two days or less.

Sealy & Company purchased the property at its current 100 percent occupancy from Jones Development and will continue to maintain its institutional quality ownership during its strategic hold period. The transaction was facilitated by Sealy’s Investment Services team and brokers Ed Elder and John Stafford of Colliers International.

“We’re starting the year strong with the acquisition of this quality asset. As we grow and continue to diversify our expanding portfolios, we are diligently sourcing new deals and that match our quality standards,” says Sealy & Company’s Chief Investment Officer, Scott Sealy, Jr.

For more news and information regarding Sealy & Company, please visit the company’s website at www.Sealynet.com.

About Sealy & Company

Sealy & Company, a fully-integrated commercial real estate investment and operating company, is a recognized leader in acquiring, developing, and redeveloping regional distribution warehouses, industrial/flex, and other commercial properties. Sealy provides a full-service platform for high-net-worth individuals and institutional investors through our development, management, and brokerage divisions. Sealy & Company has an exceptional team of over 100 employees, located in five offices, with corporate offices in Dallas, TX and Shreveport, ­LA.

