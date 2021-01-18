New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Automotive Vents Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05566315/?utm_source=GNW

Our report on automotive vents market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growth of automotive electronics, increasing adoption of electric vehicles, and growth of automotive industry in emerging economies. In addition, growth of automotive electronics is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The automotive vents market analysis includes component segment and geographical landscapes.



The automotive vents market is segmented as below:

By Component

• Electronics

• Electrical motors

• Lighting

• Powertrain

• Others



By Geographical Landscapes

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the advances in membrane technology as one of the prime reasons driving the automotive vents market growth during the next few years. Also, shift toward automatic transmission and increasing implementation of stringent emission norms in various countries will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on automotive vents market covers the following areas:

• Automotive vents market sizing

• Automotive vents market forecast

• Automotive vents market industry analysis





