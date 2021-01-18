TORONTO, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mr. Donald G. Lang, Executive Chairman of CCL Industries Inc. (“CCL” or “the Company”) (TSX:CCL.A) (TSX:CCL.B), a world leader in specialty label, security and packaging solutions for global corporations, government institutions, small businesses and consumers, announced the appointment of Ms. Linda A. Cash and Dr. Susana Suarez-Gonzalez to the Board of Directors and the retirement of Ms. Mandy J. Shapansky from the Board of Directors.



Ms. Cash has had a distinguished 36-year career as a senior executive with extensive global manufacturing and operations experience in the automotive industry. Ms. Cash joined Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F) in 1984 as an industrial engineer and held roles of increasing responsibility in leadership positions, including Vice President, Manufacturing, Europe and, most recently, Vice President, Global Quality and New Model Launch. Ms. Cash also served as Executive Sponsor of the Ford African Ancestry Network and as a member of Ford's Black Lives Matter Taskforce. Ms. Cash holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Industrial Engineering from the Georgia Institute of Technology and an MBA from the University of Phoenix. She also currently serves on the Advisory Board of Georgia Institute of Technology. Ms. Cash brings to the Board extensive global expertise in manufacturing and operations, engineering, innovation and sustainability, along with a deep understanding of the global markets in which the Company operates.

Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez is currently Executive Vice President and Chief Human Resources Officer, and Chief Diversity and Inclusion Officer, of International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE: IFF), a leading global manufacturer and supplier of flavours and fragrances for the food, beverage, personal care and household products industries. Prior to joining IFF, Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez had a 25-year career with Fluor Corporation, a multinational engineering and construction firm, holding various senior leadership roles in human resources and manufacturing and operations, with her last position being Senior Vice President, Global Operations and Centers of Expertise. Born in Canada and of Spanish descent, Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez has a Doctorate in Psychology from the Universidad de Oviedo and an Executive MBA from the IUDE University. She is also a Board member of The Society for Human Resource Management, the world’s largest human resources association. Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez is a multi-lingual executive who brings to the Board extensive global experience in human resources, succession planning and talent management, and diversity, equity and inclusion, along with broad manufacturing and operations experience, in business sectors in which CCL operates.

Mr. Donald G. Lang stated, “We are extremely pleased to welcome Ms. Cash and Dr. Suarez-Gonzalez to our Board and look forward to the great value they will bring to our Company.”

Ms. Mandy J. Shapansky intends to retire from the Board of Directors and will not stand for re-election at the 2021 annual shareholders’ meeting, expected to be held in May. Ms. Shapansky, the former President and Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Canada, joined the Company’s Board in 2014. Ms. Shapansky currently serves as Chair of the Company’s Corporate Social Responsibility Committee and a member of the Audit Committee. She has also served as a member of the Company’s Human Resources Committee. Ms. Shapansky brought deep knowledge in the areas of accounting, human resources, marketing, sales and her understanding of concerns in both business to business and business to consumer/retail commerce.

Mr. Donald G. Lang stated, “We have been very fortunate to have Ms. Shapansky serve on our Board for the last seven years and thank her for her contributions.”

For more information on CCL, visit – www.cclind.com or contact:

Sean Washchuk Senior Vice President

and Chief Financial Officer

416-756-8526

Business Description



CCL Industries Inc. employs approximately 21,700 people operating 188 production facilities in 42 countries with corporate offices in Toronto, Canada, and Framingham, Massachusetts. CCL is the world’s largest converter of pressure sensitive and specialty extruded film materials for a wide range of decorative, instructional, functional and security applications for government institutions and large global customers in the consumer packaging, healthcare & chemicals, consumer electronic device and automotive markets. Extruded & laminated plastic tubes, aluminum aerosols & specialty bottles, folded instructional leaflets, precision decorated & die cut components, electronic displays, polymer banknote substrate and other complementary products and services are sold in parallel to specific end-use markets. Avery is the world’s largest supplier of labels, specialty converted media and software solutions for short-run digital printing applications for businesses and consumers available alongside complementary products sold through distributors, mass-market stores and e-commerce retailers. Checkpoint is a leading developer of RF and RFID based technology systems for loss prevention and inventory management applications, including labeling and tagging solutions, for the retail and apparel industries worldwide. Innovia is a leading global producer of specialty, high performance, multi-layer, surface engineered films for label, packaging and security applications. The Company is partly backward integrated into materials science with capabilities in polymer extrusion, adhesive development, coating & lamination, surface engineering and metallurgy; deployed as needed across the four business segments.