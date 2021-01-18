New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online On-Demand Home Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957572/?utm_source=GNW

1 Trillion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 46.7% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Home Care & Design, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 48.1% CAGR and reach US$1.8 Trillion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Repair & Maintenance segment is readjusted to a revised 49.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $85.7 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 44% CAGR



The Online On-Demand Home Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$85.7 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$643.7 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 44% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 42.5% and 39.6% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 31.7% CAGR.



Health, Wellness, & Beauty Segment to Record 39.1% CAGR



In the global Health, Wellness, & Beauty segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 39% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$39 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$392.4 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$508 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 6th edition of our report. The 114-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Amazon.com, Inc.

ANGI Homeservices, Inc.

Handy Technologies, Inc.

Helpling GmbH

TaskRabbit, Inc.











I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online On-Demand Home Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: Online On-Demand Home Services Global Market Estimates

and Forecasts in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2020-2027



Table 2: Online On-Demand Home Services Market Share Shift

across Key Geographies Worldwide: 2020 VS 2027



Table 3: Home Care & Design (Segment) World Market by

Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 4: Home Care & Design (Segment) Market Share Breakdown of

Worldwide Sales by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 5: Repair & Maintenance (Segment) Potential Growth

Markets Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 6: Repair & Maintenance (Segment) Market Sales Breakdown

by Region/Country in Percentage: 2020 VS 2027



Table 7: Health, Wellness, & Beauty (Segment) Geographic Market

Spread Worldwide in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 8: Health, Wellness, & Beauty (Segment) Market Share

Distribution in Percentage by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 9: Other Segments (Segment) World Market Estimates and

Forecasts by Region/Country in US$ Million: 2020 to 2027



Table 10: Other Segments (Segment) Market Share Breakdown by

Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Online On-Demand Home Services Market Share (in %) by

Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 11: United States Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to

2027



Table 12: United States Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canadian Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 14: Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Canada:

Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020 and

2027



JAPAN

Table 15: Japanese Market for Online On-Demand Home Services:

Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 16: Japanese Online On-Demand Home Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



CHINA

Table 17: Chinese Online On-Demand Home Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 18: Chinese Online On-Demand Home Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Online On-Demand Home Services Market: Competitor

Market Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 19: European Online On-Demand Home Services Market Demand

Scenario in US$ Million by Region/Country: 2018-2025



Table 20: European Online On-Demand Home Services Market Share

Shift by Region/Country: 2020 VS 2027



Table 21: European Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 22: European Online On-Demand Home Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



FRANCE

Table 23: Online On-Demand Home Services Market in France by

Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 24: French Online On-Demand Home Services Market Share

Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



GERMANY

Table 25: Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Germany:

Recent Past, Current and Future Analysis in US$ Million by

Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 26: German Online On-Demand Home Services Market Share

Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ITALY

Table 27: Italian Online On-Demand Home Services Market Growth

Prospects in US$ Million by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 28: Italian Online On-Demand Home Services Market by

Segment: Percentage Breakdown of Sales for 2020 and 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 29: United Kingdom Market for Online On-Demand Home

Services: Annual Sales Estimates and Projections in US$ Million

by Segment for the Period 2020-2027



Table 30: United Kingdom Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 31: Rest of Europe Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020-2027



Table 32: Rest of Europe Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Share Breakdown by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 33: Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Asia-Pacific

by Segment: Estimates and Projections in US$ Million for the

Period 2020-2027



Table 34: Asia-Pacific Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Share Analysis by Segment: 2020 VS 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 35: Rest of World Online On-Demand Home Services Market

Estimates and Forecasts in US$ Million by Segment: 2020 to 2027



Table 36: Online On-Demand Home Services Market in Rest of

World: Percentage Share Breakdown of Sales by Segment for 2020

and 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 44





