New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Jewelry Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957570/?utm_source=GNW

9 Billion by 2027, growing at aCAGR of 15.5% over the period 2020-2027. Online Fine Jewelry, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record 16% CAGR and reach US$46.2 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Online Fashion Jewelry segment is readjusted to a revised 14.1% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $6.3 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 14.9% CAGR



The Online Jewelry market in the U.S. is estimated at US$6.3 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$10.2 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 14.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.8% and 13.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 11.3% CAGR.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 130-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Chow Tai Fook Jewellery Group Ltd.

Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA

Kering SA

LVMH Moet Hennessy

Louis Vuitton

Louis Vuitton Signet Jewelers Limited







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957570/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online Jewelry Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Geographic

Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 3: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 4: World Current & Future Analysis for Online Fine

Jewelry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 5: World Historic Review for Online Fine Jewelry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 6: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Fine Jewelry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Online Fashion

Jewelry by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 8: World Historic Review for Online Fashion Jewelry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 9: World 15-Year Perspective for Online Fashion Jewelry

by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Online Jewelry Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 10: USA Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 11: USA Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 12: USA 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine Jewelry

and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 13: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry

by Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Canada Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 15: Canada 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine

Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



JAPAN

Table 16: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 17: Japan Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 18: Japan 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine

Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



CHINA

Table 19: China Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: China Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 21: China 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine

Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Online Jewelry Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 22: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry

by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 23: Europe Historic Review for Online Jewelry by

Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of

Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 24: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2012, 2020 & 2027



Table 25: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry

by Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Europe Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 27: Europe 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine

Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



FRANCE

Table 28: France Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry

by Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 29: France Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 30: France 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine

Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



GERMANY

Table 31: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry

by Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Germany Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 33: Germany 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine

Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



ITALY

Table 34: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 35: Italy Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 36: Italy 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine

Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 &

2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 37: UK Current & Future Analysis for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: UK Historic Review for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years

2012 through 2019



Table 39: UK 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry by Segment -

Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online Fine Jewelry

and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012, 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 40: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Online

Jewelry by Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion

Jewelry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 41: Rest of Europe Historic Review for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 42: Rest of Europe 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online

Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 43: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Online

Jewelry by Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion

Jewelry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: Asia-Pacific Historic Review for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 45: Asia-Pacific 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online

Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 46: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Online

Jewelry by Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion

Jewelry - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 47: Rest of World Historic Review for Online Jewelry by

Segment - Online Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry

Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for Years 2012 through 2019



Table 48: Rest of World 15-Year Perspective for Online Jewelry

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Online

Fine Jewelry and Online Fashion Jewelry for the Years 2012,

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 46

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957570/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001