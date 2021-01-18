New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Online Home Rental Services Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957569/?utm_source=GNW

3 Billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 14.6% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Flats, one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 16.1% CAGR and reach US$16.9 Billion by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Semi-Detached Houses segment is readjusted to a revised 14.3% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $4.1 Billion, While China is Forecast to Grow at 13.9% CAGR



The Online Home Rental Services market in the U.S. is estimated at US$4.1 Billion in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$6.3 Billion by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 13.9% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 13.1% and 12.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 10.5% CAGR.



Detached Houses Segment to Record 11.9% CAGR



In the global Detached Houses segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 11.8% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$2.7 Billion in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$5.9 Billion by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$4.3 Billion by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 8th edition of our report. The 110-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

Airbnb Inc.

CoStar Realty Information Inc.

Lodgis

Upad Ltd.

Zillow Group







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957569/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

Online Home Rental Services Competitor Market Share Scenario

Worldwide (in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for Online Home Rental

Services by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and

Rest of World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Flats by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Flats by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Semi-Detached

Houses by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through

2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Semi-Detached Houses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Detached Houses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Detached Houses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US Online Home Rental Services Market Share (in %) by Company:

2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 9: USA Current & Future Analysis for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached

Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: USA 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 11: Canada Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and

Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 12: Canada 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 13: Japan Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and

Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: Japan 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 15: China Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and

Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: China 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European Online Home Rental Services Market: Competitor Market

Share Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 17: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy,

UK and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ Million for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets

for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: Europe Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and

Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 21: France Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and

Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 22: France 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 23: Germany Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and

Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 24: Germany 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 25: Italy Current & Future Analysis for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and

Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Italy 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years

2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 27: UK Current & Future Analysis for Online Home Rental

Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached

Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ Million

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: UK 7-Year Perspective for Online Home Rental Services

by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Flats,

Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for the Years 2020 &

2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 29: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for Online

Home Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses

and Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 31: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for Online

Home Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses

and Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 33: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for Online

Home Rental Services by Segment - Flats, Semi-Detached Houses

and Detached Houses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in

US$ Million for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for Online Home

Rental Services by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value

Sales for Flats, Semi-Detached Houses and Detached Houses for

the Years 2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 42

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957569/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001