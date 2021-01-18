SEATTLE, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Porch Group, Inc. ("Porch” or “the Company") (NASDAQ: PRCH), a leading vertical software company reinventing the home services industry, has been invited to present at the Northland Capital Markets SPAC Conference being held virtually on January 19-20, 2021.



Porch management is scheduled to present on Tuesday, January 19 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern time, with one-on-one meetings to be held throughout the day. The company’s presentation will be webcast live and available for replay here.

For additional information, please contact your Northland representative or Gateway Investor Relations at (949) 574-3860 or PRCH@gatewayir.com.

About Porch Group

Seattle-based Porch Group , the vertical software platform for the home, provides software and services to more than 10,500 home services companies such as home inspectors , moving companies , real estate agencies, utility companies, and warranty companies. Through these relationships and its multiple brands, Porch provides a moving concierge service to homebuyers, helping them save time and make better decisions on critical services, including insurance , moving , security , TV/internet , home repair and improvement , and more. To learn more about Porch, visit porchgroup.com and porch.com.

Investor Relations Contact:

Gateway Investor Relations

Cody Slach, Matt Glover

(949) 574-3860

PRCH@gatewayir.com