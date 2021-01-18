AME Remote Roundup Features Government Speakers: John Horgan, BC Premier; Bruce Ralston, BC Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation; Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation; Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Natural Resources.



Keynote Address by Robert Friedland;

ESG Session with Randy Smallwood and Fireside Chat with Ross Beaty.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 38th annual Mineral Exploration Roundup, hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME”), launches today as Remote Roundup. This virtual experience is safely facilitating the largest ever online gathering of the global exploration industry. Hosted by explorers for explorers, Roundup is always one of the world’s premier technical mineral exploration conferences. This year, leading through the change caused by the global pandemic, Remote Roundup provides an opportunity for geoscientists, technical experts, prospectors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners to digitally connect, share knowledge and stay on the forefront of the innovative advancements in mineral exploration.

The critical role the mineral exploration industry will play in a strong economic recovery and sustaining vibrant regional and global economies for generations to come will be front and centre during Remote Roundup keynote speaker sessions and panel discussions.

Remote Roundup kicks off this morning 8:30 am PT – 10:00 am PT with Opening Ceremony remarks from Chief Ian Campbell, Hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation; the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources; Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck Resources; The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia and a keynote address from Robert ‘King of Copper’ Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines.

During the Government Industry Forum today from 12:00 pm PT – 1:30 pm PT, remarks will be given by the Honourable Bruce Ralston, British Columbia Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Natural Resources. The session will focus on how we unlock minerals and metals critical to economic recovery and a green future, grow British Columbia as a centre of excellence for mineral exploration and stay globally competitive.

Throughout this week, Remote Roundup will feature prominent speakers and sessions including:

Leading Through Change (Tuesday 9 am PT – 10:30 am PT). The 2021 theme session will reflect on how change is at the forefront as explorers pivot to advance projects in a COVID-19 influenced environment, but strategic changes are also required to accommodate a shifting commodity focus to battery and critical metals, the use and application of real time and big data exploration technologies, and changing societal expectations in responsible sourcing. What role can Canadian-sourced minerals and metals play to meet the demands of the 21st Century's urban, high tech and green economy?





Commodities and Financial Markets (Tuesday 1:30 pm – 3:00 pm PT). Are we facing a commodities super cycle? A roster of industry experts will examine the outlook of a variety of metal and mineral commodities and review capital raising and business risks in today's market environment. Drill down deeper into opportunities during the Precious Metals session on Wednesday and the Base Metals session on Friday.





Finance Keynote (Wednesday 12 pm – 1 pm PT). Join David Elliott of Haywood Securities and recent inductee into the Canadian Mining Hall of Fame for a look at how the mining capital markets are evolving, what financing structures are available to exploration companies and how to reap the benefits and avoid the pitfalls.





Gathering Place (Wednesday 1:30 pm PT – 3:00 pm PT). This important session continues to strengthen the relationship between the mineral exploration industry and First Nations communities. Programming includes two panel discussions on the growing Indigenous economy and building and maintaining relationships through times of change. With UNDRIP legislation tabled by the Government of Canada, participants will share insights on what can be learned from BC's early adoption of UNDRIP and how the mineral exploration industry and Indigenous partners can offer optimism on the path toward lasting reconciliation. Opening remarks will be delivered by the Honourable Murray Rankin, British Columbia Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation.





ESG Session (Thursday 1:30 pm PT – 3:00 pm PT). Today, Environment, Social and Governance best practices are as important as geology is to finding and developing a deposit. Responsible mineral exploration is the first step to responsible mining and supply chains. This session will discuss trends, opportunities and challenges as the need for a common understanding on ESG performance advances. Hear from Bonita To, Director, Mining Specialist Institutional Equity Sales, Scotiabank; Ephigenie Banaynal dela Cruz, Senior Director, Responsible Sourcing, Microsoft; Randy Smallwood, President and CEO, Wheaton Precious Metals and a fireside chat with Ross Beaty, Chairman, Pan American Silver.





A Conversation on Diversity and Inclusion (Friday 11:45 am – 1:00 pm PT). 2020 may be the year of the global COVID-19 pandemic, but it was also a year of important conversation, deep reflection and action. Black Lives Matter. Be Kind, Be Calm, Be Safe. I Stand with Wetʼsuwetʼen. Adopt & Implement. A diverse group of panelists representing Female, Black, Indigenous, People of Colour and LGBTQIA2S+ perspectives will share personal stories and discuss the impact of prejudice on their careers in mineral exploration. We will examine where we are now as an industry, what we can do better, and what requires reflection and listening. And we will explore why having a diverse and inclusive team is not only the right thing to do, but good business.



Remote Roundup is happening now through Friday, January 22, 2021. You can register throughout the week. All content is on demand and made available to attendees for six months post conference. Join us from anywhere in the world!

About AME

AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbia.

About AME Roundup

AME’s Roundup conference is the premier event for the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia. Held annually in Vancouver, Roundup attracts more than 6,000 people from over 49 countries representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry including academics, prospectors, geologists, investors, and suppliers. Roundup provides delegates the opportunity to learn about more than 100 projects and prospects located in 15 countries across six continents. AME Remote Roundup 2021 is the virtual debut of this annual conference, safely facilitating one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry.