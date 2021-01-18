AME Remote Roundup Features Government Speakers: John Horgan, BC Premier; Bruce Ralston, BC Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation; Murray Rankin, Minister of Indigenous Relations and Reconciliation; Ravi Kahlon, BC Minister of Jobs, Economic Recovery and Innovation; Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Natural Resources.
Keynote Address by Robert Friedland;
ESG Session with Randy Smallwood and Fireside Chat with Ross Beaty.
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 38th annual Mineral Exploration Roundup, hosted by the Association for Mineral Exploration (“AME”), launches today as Remote Roundup. This virtual experience is safely facilitating the largest ever online gathering of the global exploration industry. Hosted by explorers for explorers, Roundup is always one of the world’s premier technical mineral exploration conferences. This year, leading through the change caused by the global pandemic, Remote Roundup provides an opportunity for geoscientists, technical experts, prospectors, suppliers, governments and Indigenous partners to digitally connect, share knowledge and stay on the forefront of the innovative advancements in mineral exploration.
The critical role the mineral exploration industry will play in a strong economic recovery and sustaining vibrant regional and global economies for generations to come will be front and centre during Remote Roundup keynote speaker sessions and panel discussions.
Remote Roundup kicks off this morning 8:30 am PT – 10:00 am PT with Opening Ceremony remarks from Chief Ian Campbell, Hereditary Chief of the Squamish Nation; the Honourable Seamus O’Regan, Minister of Natural Resources; Don Lindsay, President and CEO, Teck Resources; The Honourable John Horgan, Premier of British Columbia and a keynote address from Robert ‘King of Copper’ Friedland, Founder and Executive Co-Chairman, Ivanhoe Mines.
During the Government Industry Forum today from 12:00 pm PT – 1:30 pm PT, remarks will be given by the Honourable Bruce Ralston, British Columbia Minister of Energy, Mines and Low Carbon Innovation and Paul Lefebvre, Parliamentary Secretary to the Federal Minister of Natural Resources. The session will focus on how we unlock minerals and metals critical to economic recovery and a green future, grow British Columbia as a centre of excellence for mineral exploration and stay globally competitive.
Throughout this week, Remote Roundup will feature prominent speakers and sessions including:
Remote Roundup is happening now through Friday, January 22, 2021. You can register throughout the week. All content is on demand and made available to attendees for six months post conference. Join us from anywhere in the world!
For full conference details, please visit roundup.amebc.ca and follow @AMEroundup on Twitter, @ameroundup on Instagram and ame-roundup on LinkedIn with the hashtags #RemoteRoundup #AMERoundup2021 for regular updates.
Media Contact
Morgan Murphy
morgan.murphy@smithcom.ca
416-629-2143
About AME
AME is the lead association for the mineral exploration and development industry based in British Columbia. Established in 1912, AME represents, advocates and promotes the interests of almost 5,000 members who are engaged in mineral exploration and development in BC and globally. AME encourages a safe, economically strong and environmentally responsible industry by providing clear initiatives, policies, events and tools to support its membership in delivering responsible projects that advance reconciliation and provide benefit to all British Columbia.
About AME Roundup
AME’s Roundup conference is the premier event for the mineral exploration industry in British Columbia. Held annually in Vancouver, Roundup attracts more than 6,000 people from over 49 countries representing all facets of the mineral exploration industry including academics, prospectors, geologists, investors, and suppliers. Roundup provides delegates the opportunity to learn about more than 100 projects and prospects located in 15 countries across six continents. AME Remote Roundup 2021 is the virtual debut of this annual conference, safely facilitating one of the largest gatherings of the global exploration industry.
Association for Mineral Exploration British Columbia (AME BC)
Vancouver, British Columbia, CANADA
AME Lockup_Vert_3C_Blue_RGB.pngLOGO URL | Copy the link below
Formats available: