Millrock claims shown in blue. The large, 660 square kilometer property is subdivided into “blocks”. Prospects pertinent to this press release are indicated in red.

Millrock claims shown in blue. The large, 660 square kilometer property is subdivided into “blocks”. Prospects pertinent to this press release are indicated in red.

Highlights



Broad, low-grade intrusion-hosted gold mineralization was sampled at the Sunrise prospect, West Pogo block. Continuous rock sampling in a road cut leading to the adjacent Aurora prospect area returned:

º 93.0 meters @ 0.29 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold including

º 27.0 meters @ 0.53 g/t gold with a maximum 1.0 meter interval @ 1.89 g/t gold.

º 93.0 meters @ 0.29 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold including º 27.0 meters @ 0.53 g/t gold with a maximum 1.0 meter interval @ 1.89 g/t gold. Partner Resolution minerals indicates its plans to test the new Sunrise prospect with a Rotary Air Blast (“RAB”) drill in March 2021.

Drilling of two holes at the Aurora prospect in November / December 2020 did not result in any significant gold intercepts.

Trenching and rock sampling completed at the Eagle prospect in late 2020 returned zones of low grade gold mineralization:

º 12.0 meters @ 0.20 g/t gold including 3.0 meters @ 0.56 g/t gold in Trench ID: 20E1004; and

º 26.0 meters @ 0.10 g/t Au in Trench ID: 20E1002

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Millrock Resources Inc. (TSX-V: MRO, OTCQB: MLRKF) ("Millrock" or the “Company”) announces assay results from road cut sampling at the Sunrise prospect, drilling at the Aurora prospect of the West Pogo block, and trenching at the E1 prospect, Eagle block, at the 64North Gold Project, Alaska. 64North is a large project situated near Northern Star’s Pogo Mine. Resolution Minerals (ASX: RML, “Resolution”) is earning an interest in the project by funding exploration.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3c475439-3a2e-435f-aba0-32b658be7e15

Aurora Prospect, West Pogo Block

The final two diamond drill holes (20AU08 and 20AU09) of the 2020 drilling program intersected multiple quartz veins following up on the 7.0 meter-thick quartz vein in hole 20AU07 previously reported. No significant assays were encountered on these last three holes for 2020, despite the technical success. A comprehensive review of the structural data and assays results from the 2020 West Pogo drilling program is underway to determine the next steps for the Aurora, Echo, and Reflection Prospects.

E1 Prospect, Eagle Block

Four trenches totaling 716 meters in length were excavated across the highest priority structures at this prospect. The trenches intersected numerous zones of gold mineralization consistent with intrusion-related-intrusion-hosted style gold mineralization. Trenching and rock sampling completed at the Eagle prospect in late 2020 returned zones of low-grade gold mineralization:

12.0 meters @ 0.20 g/t Au including 3.0 meters @ 0.56 g/t gold in Trench ID: 20E1004; and

26.0 meters @ 0.10 g/t Au in Trench ID: 20E1002

The trenches are located within a large gold geochemical anomaly that measures 10 square kilometers. Resolution indicates it plans to do further work to develop drill targets in 2021 at this prospect.

Sunrise Prospect, West Pogo Block

A previously constructed drill road that runs from the Pogo Mine road to Millrock’s Aurora prospect crosses the Sunrise prospect. Bedrock was exposed over significant lengths in road cuts when the road was constructed. Continuous rock sampling along the road cut has identified a broad zone of low-grade intrusion-hosted gold mineralization. The results are:

93.0 meters @ 0.29 grams per tonne (“g/t”) gold including 27.0 meters @ 0.53 g/t gold with a maximum 1.0 meter interval @ 1.89 g/t gold.



The Sunrise prospect lies just to the south of the Aurora prospect and is approximately four kilometers from Northern Star’s Pogo Mine. The prospect is underlain by a quartz-felspar-biotite granite intrusion crosscut by sheeted quartz veins that contain gold. This style of mineralization is a distinguishing feature of intrusion hosted gold systems. The granite body is overburden-covered, except for a few small outcroppings. A large zone measuring 400 meters by 1,100 meters of anomalous soil sample results overlies the inferred position of the granite body.

Resolution indicates that it is planning a 3,000-meter RAB drilling program with approximately 25 holes to be drilled. The drilling will be done along the existing drill trail leading from the Pogo Mine road to the Aurora prospect. Resolution reports it intends to commence drilling in March 2021.

Quality Control and Quality Assurance

Millrock adheres to stringent Quality Assurance – Quality Control (“QA/QC”) standards. Drill core was transported to Millrock’s operation base in Fairbanks, Alaska where it was logged, cut and sampled. Drill core and samples were kept in a secure location at all times. For the results presented here, the representative half-core samples and rock samples underwent sample preparation at the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Fairbanks, Alaska, (preparation method code PRP70-250) using 70% to <2 mm Crush and Pulverize 85% to <75 um. Appropriate high, medium and low gold and base metal standards were used by Millrock on a 1:20 basis (5%). Blanks were inserted on a 1:50 basis (2%). The Bureau Veritas laboratory introduces QAQC samples and completes duplicate check assays on a routine basis. Following preparation in Fairbanks the samples were subsequently analyzed at the Bureau Veritas laboratory in Reno, Nevada. Gold was analyzed by Fire Assay (code FA430/AA) with an AAS finish using a 30 gram nominal sample weight. No multi-element analysis was completed on the samples. Inspection of QAQC information indicates that all sample results are within tolerance.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information disclosed within this document has been prepared, reviewed, and approved by Gregory A. Beischer, President, CEO, and a director of Millrock Resources. Mr. Beischer is a qualified person as defined in NI 43-101.



About Millrock Resources Inc.

Millrock Resources Inc. is a premier project generator to the mining industry. Millrock identifies, packages, and operates large-scale projects for joint venture, thereby exposing its shareholders to the benefits of mineral discovery without the usual financial risk taken on by most exploration companies. The company is recognized as the premier generative explorer in Alaska, holds royalty interests in British Columbia, Canada, and Sonora State, Mexico, and is a significant shareholder of junior explorer ArcWest Exploration Inc. as well as a shareholding in Resolution Minerals Limited. Funding for drilling at Millrock’s exploration projects is primarily provided by its joint venture partners. Business partners of Millrock have included some of the leading names in the mining industry: EMX Royalty, Centerra Gold, First Quantum, Teck, Kinross, Vale, Inmet and, Altius as well as junior explorers Resolution, Riverside, PolarX, and Felix Gold.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Gregory Beischer”

Gregory Beischer, President & CEO

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Melanee Henderson, Investor Relations

(604) 638-3164

(877) 217-8978 (toll-free)

Some statements in this news release may contain forward-looking information (within the meaning of Canadian securities legislation) including without limitation the intention to mount further exploration including RAB drilling in 2021. These statements address future events and conditions and, as such, involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause the actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the statements.