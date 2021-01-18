New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advancements in technology and increasing demand for forensic technology in law enforcement applications and agencies is projected to drive market growth.
Market Size – USD 19.86 Billion in 2019, Market Growth - CAGR of 12.3%, Market Trends –Increase in criminal activity globally.
The global forensic technology market is forecast to reach a market size of USD 50.41 Billion by 2027, due to robust revenue growth driven by several major factors, according to the latest report by Reports and Data. Next-generation sequencing segment revenue growth has been increasing significantly due to ability of sequencing to enable identification of humans by degraded blood samples, and is also used in paternity tests. Next-generation sequencing also reduces bias and errors, and its accuracy is among some of the primary factors resulting in increasing application of and demand for these solutions. Demand is also expected to continue rise and propel revenue growth of this segment during the forecast period. Increasing spending and various initiatives related to biometrics to provide enhanced cybersecurity and effectively deal with forensic results provided by the FBI and other agencies are other factors expected to support segment growth.
Advancements in technology is resulting in increased accuracy of tests, while reducing overall costs. Development of more advanced technologies is propelling demand for more efficient and accurate tests and applications in the global forensic technology market. Greater and improved accuracy is also resulting in higher adoption of these technologies across government and private agencies.
Advancements in Internet technology for communications, digital data transfer, and storage of sensitive data has also been resulting increasing instances of cyber-crimes and online fraud. Increasing instances of identity theft and unauthorized usage of debit/credit card information are other factors resulting in increasing need for deployment of forensic technology.
The COVID-19 impact:
Forensic technology has witnessed a surge in demand during the COVID-19 pandemic. The growing trend of work from home and remote working technology has created rising demand for forensic technology to secure operating systems and prevent theft of company’s confidential data and intellectual property.
