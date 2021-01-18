New York, Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global OLED Microdisplays Industry" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957561/?utm_source=GNW

8 Million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 18.8% over the analysis period 2020-2027. Near-to-Eye (NTE), one of the segments analyzed in the report, is projected to record a 17.5% CAGR and reach US$67 Million by the end of the analysis period. After an early analysis of the business implications of the pandemic and its induced economic crisis, growth in the Projection segment is readjusted to a revised 21% CAGR for the next 7-year period.



The U.S. Market is Estimated at $13.6 Million, While China is Forecast to Grow at 18.2% CAGR



The OLED Microdisplays market in the U.S. is estimated at US$13.6 Million in the year 2020. China, the world`s second largest economy, is forecast to reach a projected market size of US$26.6 Million by the year 2027 trailing a CAGR of 18.2% over the analysis period 2020 to 2027. Among the other noteworthy geographic markets are Japan and Canada, each forecast to grow at 16.9% and 16.3% respectively over the 2020-2027 period. Within Europe, Germany is forecast to grow at approximately 13.9% CAGR.



Other Segments Segment to Record 15% CAGR



In the global Other Segments segment, USA, Canada, Japan, China and Europe will drive the 14.9% CAGR estimated for this segment. These regional markets accounting for a combined market size of US$4.1 Million in the year 2020 will reach a projected size of US$10.8 Million by the close of the analysis period. China will remain among the fastest growing in this cluster of regional markets. Led by countries such as Australia, India, and South Korea, the market in Asia-Pacific is forecast to reach US$18.8 Million by the year 2027.We bring years of research experience to this 7th edition of our report. The 154-page report presents concise insights into how the pandemic has impacted production and the buy side for 2020 and 2021. A short-term phased recovery by key geography is also addressed.



Competitors identified in this market include, among others,

eMagin Corporation

Kopin Corporation

Microoled

Raystar Optronics, Inc.

Sony Semiconductor Solution Corporation

WINSTAR Display Co., Ltd.

Wisechip Semiconductor Inc.

Yunnan Olightek Opto-Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.







Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957561/?utm_source=GNW



I. INTRODUCTION, METHODOLOGY & REPORT SCOPE



II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



1. MARKET OVERVIEW

Global Competitor Market Shares

OLED Microdisplay Competitor Market Share Scenario Worldwide:

(in %): 2019 & 2025

Impact of Covid-19 and a Looming Global Recession



2. FOCUS ON SELECT PLAYERS



3. MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS



4. GLOBAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE

Table 1: World Current & Future Analysis for OLED Microdisplays

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 2: World 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World Markets for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 3: World Current & Future Analysis for Near-to-Eye (NTE)

by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 4: World 7-Year Perspective for Near-to-Eye (NTE) by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 5: World Current & Future Analysis for Projection by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 6: World 7-Year Perspective for Projection by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 7: World Current & Future Analysis for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 8: World 7-Year Perspective for Other Segments by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 9: World Current & Future Analysis for Automotive by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 10: World 7-Year Perspective for Automotive by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 11: World Current & Future Analysis for Consumer

Electronics (Camera EVFs) by Geographic Region - USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020

through 2027



Table 12: World 7-Year Perspective for Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs) by Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of

Value Sales for USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific

and Rest of World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 13: World Current & Future Analysis for Industry by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 14: World 7-Year Perspective for Industry by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 15: World Current & Future Analysis for Medical by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 16: World 7-Year Perspective for Medical by Geographic

Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for USA, Canada,

Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 17: World Current & Future Analysis for Military &

Defense by Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China,

Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent

Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 18: World 7-Year Perspective for Military & Defense by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



Table 19: World Current & Future Analysis for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe,

Asia-Pacific and Rest of World Markets - Independent Analysis

of Annual Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 20: World 7-Year Perspective for Other End-Uses by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

USA, Canada, Japan, China, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of

World for Years 2020 & 2027



III. MARKET ANALYSIS



GEOGRAPHIC MARKET ANALYSIS



UNITED STATES

Market Facts & Figures

US OLED Microdisplay Market Share (in %) by Company: 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 21: USA Current & Future Analysis for OLED Microdisplays

by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 22: USA 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 23: USA Current & Future Analysis for OLED Microdisplays

by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs),

Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 24: USA 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CANADA

Table 25: Canada Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 26: Canada 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 27: Canada Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 28: Canada 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



JAPAN

Table 29: Japan Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 30: Japan 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 31: Japan Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 32: Japan 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



CHINA

Table 33: China Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 34: China 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 35: China Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 36: China 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



EUROPE

Market Facts & Figures

European OLED Microdisplay Market: Competitor Market Share

Scenario (in %) for 2019 & 2025

Market Analytics

Table 37: Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Geographic Region - France, Germany, Italy, UK

and Rest of Europe Markets - Independent Analysis of Annual

Sales in US$ for Years 2020 through 2027



Table 38: Europe 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Geographic Region - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for

France, Germany, Italy, UK and Rest of Europe Markets for Years

2020 & 2027



Table 39: Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 40: Europe 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 41: Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 42: Europe 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



FRANCE

Table 43: France Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 44: France 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 45: France Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 46: France 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



GERMANY

Table 47: Germany Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 48: Germany 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 49: Germany Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 50: Germany 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



ITALY

Table 51: Italy Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 52: Italy 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 53: Italy Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 54: Italy 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



UNITED KINGDOM

Table 55: UK Current & Future Analysis for OLED Microdisplays

by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and Other Segments -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 56: UK 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Near-to-Eye

(NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the Years 2020 & 2027



Table 57: UK Current & Future Analysis for OLED Microdisplays

by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs),

Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses -

Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the Years 2020

through 2027



Table 58: UK 7-Year Perspective for OLED Microdisplays by

End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales for Automotive,

Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military &

Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years 2020 & 2027



REST OF EUROPE

Table 59: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 60: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 61: Rest of Europe Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 62: Rest of Europe 7-Year Perspective for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry,

Medical, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years

2020 & 2027



ASIA-PACIFIC

Table 63: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 64: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 65: Asia-Pacific Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 66: Asia-Pacific 7-Year Perspective for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry,

Medical, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years

2020 & 2027



REST OF WORLD

Table 67: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and

Other Segments - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$

for the Years 2020 through 2027



Table 68: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for OLED

Microdisplays by Segment - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Near-to-Eye (NTE), Projection and Other Segments for the

Years 2020 & 2027



Table 69: Rest of World Current & Future Analysis for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Automotive, Consumer Electronics

(Camera EVFs), Industry, Medical, Military & Defense and Other

End-Uses - Independent Analysis of Annual Sales in US$ for the

Years 2020 through 2027



Table 70: Rest of World 7-Year Perspective for OLED

Microdisplays by End-Use - Percentage Breakdown of Value Sales

for Automotive, Consumer Electronics (Camera EVFs), Industry,

Medical, Military & Defense and Other End-Uses for the Years

2020 & 2027



IV. COMPETITION

Total Companies Profiled: 48

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05957561/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________

Clare: clare@reportlinker.com US: (339)-368-6001 Intl: +1 339-368-6001