With more than 25 years of clinical development leadership experience at companies such as Celgene and Kite Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Knight will now lead the clinical development of NexImmune’s novel immunotherapy programs



GAITHERSBURG, Md., Jan. 18, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NexImmune today announced the appointment of Dr. Robert (Bob) Knight as Chief Medical Officer (CMO). Dr. Knight is a seasoned executive with extensive experience leading early- and late-stage immunotherapy product development teams. Prior to joining NexImmune, Dr. Knight led the Yescarta® clinical program at Kite Pharmaceuticals (a Gilead Company) and, prior to that, spent 16 years at Celgene Corporation as a Vice President in Clinical Research. During his tenure at Celgene, he helped lead the development of the company’s IMiD and targeted therapy programs, including thalidomide, lenalidomide, and enasidenib. In addition to his roles at Kite and Celgene, Dr. Knight also led the cancer immunotherapy development program at Sorrento Therapeutics as the company’s Senior Vice President and Head of Clinical Research.

“We are excited to welcome Bob to the NexImmune team,” said Scott Carmer, NexImmune Chief Executive Officer. “Throughout his biopharmaceutical career, he’s been a pioneer in the evolving field of immunotherapy. In addition to his technical expertise, Bob’s a proven leader. NexImmune will benefit significantly from both as we continue translating the clinical potential of our AIM nanoparticle technology into future immunotherapy product candidates that focus on addressing patient populations with significant unmet medical need.”

Dr. Knight has been responsible for or instrumental in several successful drug marketing approvals in the United States as well as globally for hematological malignancies and solid tumors. He is board certified in internal medicine, hematology, and oncology and has been an author on more than 90 peer-reviewed papers published in medical journals. Dr. Knight is a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point, NY and he received his medical degree from the State University of New York Downstate.

“I am thrilled to join the NexImmune team as Chief Medical Officer at this important point in the Company’s lifecycle,” said Dr. Knight. “The AIM platform is a cutting-edge technology aimed at directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. This presents multiple and significant opportunities to develop therapies that address patient needs in cancer, autoimmunity and infectious disease. I’m looking forward to working with the NexImmune team to help realize this mission.”

About NexImmune

NexImmune is a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing a novel approach to immunotherapy designed to employ the body’s own T cells to generate a specific, potent, and durable immune response that mimics natural biology. The backbone of NexImmune’s approach is its proprietary Artificial Immune Modulation (AIMTM) nanoparticle technology platform. The AIM technology enables NexImmune to construct nanoparticles that function as synthetic dendritic cells capable of directing a specific T cell-mediated immune response. By mimicking natural T cell biology, NexImmune’s T cell product candidates are designed to combine the attributes of cellular precision, potency, and persistence with reduced potential for undesired toxicities.

NexImmune’s two lead programs, NEXI-001 and NEXI-002, are in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of relapsed AML after allogeneic stem cell transplantation and multiple myeloma refractory to at least 3 prior lines of therapy, respectively. NexImmune is also developing new AIM nanoparticle constructs and modalities for potential clinical evaluation in oncology and in disease areas outside of oncology, including autoimmune disorders and infectious disease.

